Priyank Kharge Criticizes Centre’s Economic Policies, Labels Them As ‘Modinomics’

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Central government’s economic policies, labeling them as “Modinomics.” The Minister criticized the government’s economic track record, pointing out several areas where he believes the policies have failed. Kharge’s remarks come ahead of the Union Budget 2025 presentation, as he voiced his concerns about the challenges faced by various sectors under the current administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

High Unemployment and Business Closures

Kharge’s main criticism centered around the rising unemployment rates and the closure of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He stated that the economic policies have resulted in a lack of support for the country’s crucial sectors, with many businesses shutting down and the job market being unable to provide adequate employment opportunities.

The Minister also expressed his disappointment with the government’s flagship programs, including “Make in India,” “Skill India,” and “Digital India.” Kharge contended that these initiatives have largely remained ineffective and have not translated into tangible progress for the nation, calling them “mere slogans” that have not lived up to their promises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kharge also raised concerns about the Central government’s treatment of Karnataka, particularly in terms of tax devolution. Despite Karnataka’s strong voting record in favor of the BJP, Kharge accused the Centre of neglecting the state’s needs, specifically in the devolution of taxes and financial support. He highlighted the lack of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and the withdrawal of billions of dollars from the country, blaming these trends on “Modinomics.”

Criticism of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Kharge did not hesitate to call out Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her lack of courtesy towards Karnataka. He pointed out that despite the state voting in her favor twice, Karnataka has been deprived of fair treatment when it comes to tax allocations. This, he argued, further demonstrates the neglect faced by the state under the current economic policies.

Kharge’s frustration comes just before the Union Budget 2025, where Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will outline the government’s fiscal proposals for the year. As the country eagerly awaits the budget speech, which is expected to detail revenue and expenditure plans, taxation reforms, and other key announcements, Kharge’s comments reflect the ongoing concerns regarding the Central government’s economic priorities.

Economic Survey Projects Moderate Growth

In the context of these debates, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India’s economy to grow between 6.3% and 6.8% in the financial year 2025-26. As the budget proposals are unveiled, the government will likely seek to address these economic challenges and find ways to boost growth and provide relief to businesses, workers, and the general population.

As the Union Budget 2025 is set to be presented today, all eyes are on how the government will address concerns raised by leaders like Priyank Kharge. With growing dissatisfaction from multiple quarters, including state governments and various sectors, the Union Budget will be expected to offer solutions to revive the economy and restore confidence in the government’s economic policies.