Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s over 110-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, describing it as “boring” and likening it to sitting through a “double period of mathematics” in school. She also dismissed his 11 resolutions as “hollow” and questioned the BJP’s stance on corruption, pointing out their refusal to discuss the Adani issue.

In response to questions about the speech, Gandhi told reporters, “The Prime Minister didn’t say anything new. It was boring. It felt like I was back in school during a long math class.” She also mocked BJP leaders, saying, “JP Nadda was fidgeting, but as soon as Modi looked at him, he pretended to be listening. Amit Shah seemed to be dozing off, and Piyush Goyal looked like he was about to fall asleep. It was an unusual experience.”

During his speech, which focused on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, PM Modi accused Congress of repeatedly damaging the Constitution and claimed his government’s policies since 2014 have been aimed at strengthening India’s unity, in alignment with the Constitution’s vision. He also criticized previous Congress administrations for sowing divisions in the country’s diversity, which he said weakened national unity.