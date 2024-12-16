Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Removal Of Iconic 1971 Pakistan Surrender Photo From Army HQ

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the removal of a 1971 war photo showing the Pakistan Army's surrender, calling it an affront to history. Congress demanded the image’s restoration, emphasizing its significance on Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh’s liberation.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concern on Monday over the reported removal of an iconic photograph from the Army headquarters. The image depicts the Pakistan Army surrendering to Indian forces during the 1971 war, a pivotal moment in Indian history. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Vijay Diwas, Gandhi urged the government to address the issue while also highlighting the need for dialogue with Bangladesh on the protection of minority rights.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, emphasized the historical significance of the 1971 war, which led to India’s victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh. She said, “A picture has been taken down from the headquarters of the Army in which the Pakistani Army is surrendering in front of the Indian Army…Today is Vijay Diwas.”

The Significance of Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas, celebrated annually on December 16, honors India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war. On this day, the Pakistan Army, led by General A.A.K. Niazi, signed the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, marking the end of the 13-day conflict. The surrender resulted in over 93,000 Pakistani soldiers laying down arms, solidifying India’s role in the creation of Bangladesh.

Congress Demands Action

Congress MP Manickam Tagore took the issue further by moving an adjournment motion notice in Parliament. Tagore criticized the removal of the photograph, calling it a “direct affront” to the memory of the historic event. He urged the government to immediately restore the image to its original place, underscoring its importance as a reminder of India’s military achievements and sacrifices.

According to a PTI report, the photo in question commemorates a critical moment in India’s military history and has been a symbol of the nation’s resilience and triumph.

A Call to Preserve Historical Legacy

The Congress party’s concerns highlight the need to preserve historical artifacts that honor India’s military legacy. Gandhi’s remarks also brought attention to the role of soldiers and martyrs in shaping the nation’s history. The removal of such a significant image, especially on Vijay Diwas, raises questions about preserving the integrity of historical symbols.

The central government has yet to respond to the demand for the photograph’s restoration, but the issue has sparked widespread debate over the importance of safeguarding India’s historical and cultural heritage.

