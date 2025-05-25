Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
Priyanka Gandhi Evaluates Disaster Preparedness With District Collectors Of Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

Priyanka Gandhi reviewed the measures in place to alert residents about adverse weather conditions and ensure their safety.

Priyanka Gandhi Evaluates Disaster Preparedness With District Collectors Of Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

Priyanka Gandhi reviewed the measures in place to alert residents about adverse weather conditions and ensure their safety.


In light of the rainfall warnings issued in Kerala, Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke with the District Collectors of Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode over phone to assess the disaster preparedness in their respective districts.

The discussions focused on the preparations underway to tackle potential landslides and flooding in vulnerable areas. The Collectors assured Priyanka Gandhi that they have identified high-risk zones and intensified disaster mitigation efforts. She also enquired about the arrangements being made to relocate families likely to be affected and the status of relief camps prepared to house them.

Priyanka Gandhi reviewed the measures in place to alert residents about adverse weather conditions and ensure their safety. She also assured the Collectors of the full support of Congress workers and her personal assistance in any voluntary relief efforts required during the crisis.

Last year, in a deadly landslide more that 300 people had.lost their lives in Wayanad.

