Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For Wayanad By-Poll, Eyes Electoral Debut

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad by-poll in Kerala in the presence of top leaders of the party on Wednesday. Priyanka Gandhi is making her electoral debut.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and a host of other leaders were also present during the nomination filing.

She filed her nomination papers to the district collector’s office at Kalpetta.

Prior to her nomination, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka held a roadshow in Kalpetta town in Kerala and addressed a public rally where she expressed her gratitude to the people of Wayanad for supporting her brother in his difficult times.

“These values (truth and non-violence) moved my brother to walk 8000 km across India for love and unity… He could not have done that without your support… You stood with my brother when the whole world was turning its back against him… You gave him your strength and courage to keep fighting… My whole family will always remain indebted and grateful to you… I know he had to leave you, and I promise that I will only strengthen the bond between you and him…,” Priyanka Gandhi said during the rally.

Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Wayanad to repose their faith in his sister, assuring them that she would be their voice.

“I have a rakhi on my hand that my sister made, and I don’t take it off until it breaks. Rakhi is the symbol of a brother’s protection for his sister. That is why I request the people of Wayanad to look after my sister and protect my sister. She will put her entire energy into looking after the people and the problems of Wayanad,” he said.

The Wayanad seat was vacated by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who retained the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Constituency.

Gandhi is up against Navya Haridas, a candidate fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. Haridas is a two-time Kozhikode Corporation councillor.

If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, she will be the third person from the Gandhi family to enter Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi was responsible for taking care of the Gandhi family’s stronghold in Amethi and Rae Bareli before entering active politics, where she emerged as an important strategist for her party.

The by-poll in Wayanad is scheduled to be held on November 13.

(With ANI Inputs)

