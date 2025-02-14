Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Priyanka Gandhi Pays Homage To Pulwama Martyrs, Says ‘Nation Will Always Be Indebted’

Priyanka Gandhi, in a post on social media, expressed that the nation will always remain indebted to the martyrs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Priyanka Gandhi Pays Homage To Pulwama Martyrs, Says ‘Nation Will Always Be Indebted’


Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred on February 14, 2019, remains one of the deadliest terrorist strikes in India, claiming the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her gratitude to the brave martyrs and their families. “Salute and heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Pulwama terror attack. The country will always be indebted to the brave martyrs and their families. Jai Hind,” she wrote in her post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the personnel who were killed in the attack, reiterating the nation’s respect for their sacrifice. “Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tributes Pour In

Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the tributes, calling the Pulwama attack a “cowardly act of terrorism.” In his post on X, he honored the memory of the martyrs and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism. “On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire human race, and the whole world has united against it. Be it a surgical strike or an airstrike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy the terrorists by running a campaign with a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against them,” Shah stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid his respects, emphasizing that the sacrifice of the martyrs inspires India’s resolve to combat terrorism. “The sacrifice of the brave sons of Mother India inspires us to fight unitedly against terrorism,” Yogi Adityanath said in his tribute.

Remembering Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy by ramming an IED-laden vehicle into it, leading to the tragic loss of 40 personnel. Days later, on February 26, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched aerial strikes on terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, Pakistan. The strikes reportedly killed a significant number of terrorists and destroyed critical infrastructure. The following day, Pakistan attempted an offensive against Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir, but their efforts were thwarted by the vigilant IAF.

During the dogfight that ensued, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, piloting a MiG-21 Bison, crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) while chasing enemy jets. His aircraft was shot down, and he was taken into custody by Pakistan before being released later.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia Seeks Supreme Court Protection Against Multiple FIRs Filed Over ‘Inappropriate’ Comment

Filed under

priyanka gandhi Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Four FIRs Filed Over Stone Pelting On Kumbh Trains By Railway Protection Force

Four FIRs Filed Over Stone Pelting On Kumbh Trains By Railway Protection Force

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s...

Reviving ‘Vaad’: Ancient Indian Wisdom For Constructive Debate In Today’s Toxic Discourse

Reviving ‘Vaad’: Ancient Indian Wisdom For Constructive Debate In Today’s Toxic Discourse

Odisha Rapper Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

Odisha Rapper Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

Who Is Elizabeth Gogoi? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Accused By Assam CM Of Links With Pakistan’s ISI

Who Is Elizabeth Gogoi? Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Accused By Assam CM Of Links...

Entertainment

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF Officers, Armed Personnel

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna Will Give You All The Goosebumps You Need

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

BAFTA 2025: Selena Gomez, Jesse Eisenberg Among Star-Studded Presenters List

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox