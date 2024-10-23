Priyanka Gandhi Prepares For Electoral Debut In Wayanad Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by her mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, arrived in Kerala on Tuesday evening, preparing to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by her mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, arrived in Kerala on Tuesday evening, preparing to file her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. The duo landed in Mysore before heading to Wayanad later that night.

Warm Welcome

Upon their arrival in Mysore, Priyanka and Sonia were greeted warmly by party members and locals. They took the time to visit the homes of ex-servicemen, underscoring their commitment to the local community.

Historic Moment for Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination for the Wayanad seat marks her electoral debut. She will file her papers on Wednesday in the presence of prominent party leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and her brother Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul expressed confidence in Priyanka’s ability to represent Wayanad effectively. “The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t imagine a better representative for them than my sister. I’m confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad’s needs and a powerful voice in Parliament,” he stated.

Campaign Strategy

Prior to her nomination, Priyanka held discussions with party leaders to strategize for the upcoming election. She and Rahul plan to lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand in Wayanad, further energizing their campaign.

A Legacy Continued

If elected, Priyanka would become the third member of the Gandhi family to serve in Parliament, continuing the family’s legacy in Indian politics. She faces competition from Navya Haridas of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sathyan Mokeri of the Left Democratic Front.

