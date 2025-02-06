Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt Over Deportation Of Indians In Shackles, Opposition Stages Protests Outside Parliament

As reports revealed that the individuals were shackled during their return to India, opposition parties, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, staged protests outside Parliament, demanding accountability and urgent government action to protect Indian citizens abroad.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the Centre over the recent deportation of over 100 Indian nationals from the United States, questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not intervene despite his reported close relationship with former US President Donald Trump. The deportees, many of whom were allegedly living in the US illegally, were brought back to India under highly criticized conditions, with reports suggesting they were shackled during the flight.

In a pointed criticism of the government, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked, “Why did PM Modi let this happen? Couldn’t we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans are behaved with? That they are sent back handcuffed and shackled?” She further called for accountability from the government, demanding answers from the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, staged a protest outside Parliament, raising slogans and displaying placards condemning the treatment of Indian citizens. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla symbolically held handcuffs during the protest, while others demonstrated by actually being handcuffed. The protestors expressed their outrage over the inhumane deportation process and called for diplomatic action to ensure the protection of Indian citizens abroad.

Calls For Govt Response

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal, and several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, were present at the protest. Akhilesh Yadav condemned the government’s silence on the matter, asking why they had not acted to protect Indian citizens from such humiliation. “Indian citizens are deported like slaves, in inhumane conditions. What is the government doing to protect women and children in this situation?” Yadav demanded.

The incident prompted uproar in both Houses of Parliament, where Opposition MPs disrupted proceedings, demanding a debate on the issue. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for a brief period due to the protests, with Speaker Om Birla urging MPs to avoid planned disruptions and allow the smooth functioning of the House. Despite the disruptions, Congress MPs moved adjournment notices, calling for a discussion on the deportations.

The controversy stems from the arrival of a US Air Force plane carrying over 100 Indian nationals at Amritsar’s airport on Wednesday. The individuals were deported after allegedly living illegally in the US, with their return sparking outrage due to the reported mistreatment during the journey. The matter remains a point of intense political debate, with opposition leaders continuing to demand a government response.

(With ANI Inputs)

