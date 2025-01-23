Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh Moves Punjab & Haryana HC To Attend Parliament Session

Amritpal Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, currently incarcerated in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking permission to attend the Parliament session and participate in Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh Moves Punjab & Haryana HC To Attend Parliament Session

Amritpal Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab, currently incarcerated in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), has petitioned the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking permission to attend the Parliament session and participate in Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In his plea, Amritpal Singh contended that his prolonged detention has silenced the voices of his 19 lakh constituents in Parliament. He argued that his detention is politically motivated, aimed at curbing his growing popularity. The detention order, initially issued by the Deputy Magistrate of Amritsar in March 2023, has been extended repeatedly.

A new detention order was issued in March 2024, citing reasons such as social media activity and allegedly unauthorized items found in the jail—grounds which Amritpal Singh has labeled as weak and unconstitutional.

The Khadoor Sahib MP further asserted that his detention not only infringes on his constitutional rights but also undermines the rights of the voters in his constituency. Through his petition, he has sought interim release and a swift resolution to the pending legal matter.

On January 9, Tarsem Singh, father of Independent MP and ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief Amritpal Singh, criticized the imposition of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on his son. He described the move as a “conspiracy” to prevent the family from launching a political party.

Speaking to media, Tarsem Singh stated, “Now when the imposition of NSA on him comes to an end, they already imposed UAPA. Now when we are planning to launch a political party, it is a conspiracy to stop us. Bhagwant Mann’s anti-Sikh mindset is being exposed. Without any proof or investigation, such things are being done to defame Amritpal.”

Meanwhile, Faridkot Police Superintendent confirmed that UAPA has been invoked against the jailed MP. This development adds another layer of complexity to the legal and political challenges surrounding Amritpal Singh, who remains at the center of a contentious debate over his detention and its implications for democratic representation and political freedoms.

