Saturday, May 10, 2025
  Projectile Debris Found In Kachchh Udhampur After Cross-Border Shelling

Projectile Debris Found In Kachchh Udhampur After Cross-Border Shelling

Debris from projectiles fired from across the border was recovered in two separate locations—Gujarat’s Kachchh district and Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur—as Pakistan continued targeting civilian areas amid ongoing tensions.

In Udhampur, residents reported a loud explosion early in the morning. While no injuries or major damage were recorded, several trees were affected. “We are with the country and our security forces. With the gods’ mercy, nothing has been damaged here but trees,” a local resident said.

Security agencies have secured both sites and are investigating the origin and nature of the debris. The continued targeting of civilian regions marks a concerning trend in Pakistan’s escalation tactics.

