Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar again on Friday, where he declared that he has fulfilled a promise he made in April to strike back at Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack. Quoting Lord Ram, the Prime Minister said India’s word is now its action. “Lord Ram’s line was that a promise once made, it will be fulfilled. This is now a policy of the new India,” PM Modi told the crowd at a large rally in Karakat.

This visit came just over a month after his April 24 speech in Madhubani, where he had vowed to answer Pakistan’s terrorism with force. Now, he’s claiming victory, saying that the country’s response under Operation Sindoor has sent a strong message to the world.

“Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye”: A Promise from Bihar Fulfilled

Addressing the people in Karakat, the Prime Minister reminded them of his earlier words made from the soil of Bihar, “In Pahalgam, the terror attack took place. Our innocent civilians were killed. I came a day later to Bihar (April 24) and I had promised to the country from the land of Bihar that the terrorist headquarters in Pakistan would be reduced to dust. I had said we will punish them beyond their imagination. Today, I have come to Bihar after fulfilling my promise.”

Using Lord Ram’s famous quote “Pran jaye par vachan na jaye” (Life may go, but the promise must be kept), Modi connected his military action to a larger narrative of national commitment and strength.

Operation Sindoor: BJP’s Message of Strength in Poll-Bound Bihar

Bihar is the first state heading to the polls later this year, post-Operation Sindoor. With its large Hindi-speaking population and strong nationalist sentiment, the BJP-led NDA is banking on this recent military action to drive support.

On Thursday, a day before Modi’s rally, the BJP had already kicked off a grand roadshow in Patna. Huge hoardings across the city read:

“Jo Sindoor Mitane Nikale The, Unhe Mitti Mein Milaya Hai”

(Those who came to wipe out sindoor, we turned them into dust)

“Na Desh Jhukega, Na Bihar Ka Vikas Rukega”

(Neither will the country bow down, nor will Bihar’s progress stop)

These slogans clearly reflect how the party is making Operation Sindoor a key campaign message in the state.

“Pakistan Has Seen the Power of Our Women’s Sindoor”

In Karakat, Modi didn’t hold back while describing the outcome of the operation. He credited India’s forces for delivering a decisive blow to Pakistan. “Pakistan has seen the power of the sindoor of our women. Terrorists thought they were safe in the shelter of the Pakistan Army. We brought the Pakistan army to its knees. We destroyed their air bases and military installations in a few minutes. This is the new India and our strength.”

He also issued a warning, making it clear that this was just the beginning. “Pakistan should understand that Operation Sindoor is only one arrow in our arsenal. Our battle against terrorism has not ended or slowed. If another terrorist strike happens, we will destroy the snake’s head.”

BJP’s Strong Presence in Bihar, NDA Eyes Repeat Performance

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has traditionally had a strong base in Bihar. Back in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led coalition swept all 40 parliamentary seats in the state, riding on the post-Balakot air strike wave. In the 2020 state assembly elections, the BJP became the single-largest party with 80 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar won 45.

Though Nitish Kumar later switched sides and joined hands with the RJD, he returned to the NDA fold two years ago and has now publicly committed to staying with the alliance.

With the BJP, JD(U), and Chirag Paswan’s LJP united again under the NDA banner, the coalition hopes to repeat its previous success.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had won 29 out of 40 seats in Bihar—still a strong showing—and now looks to build momentum with Operation Sindoor as a key emotional and political trigger.

Nationalism and Security: BJP’s Central Campaign in Heartland State

By revisiting the promise he made in Bihar and declaring that he kept his word, PM Modi is not only reinforcing his personal image but also energizing his party’s campaign with a clear focus: national security, patriotism, and strength.

The echoes of Operation Sindoor are expected to resonate deeply with voters, especially in a state like Bihar where emotion and pride in the country play a big role in elections.

As the election season heats up, the BJP seems set to blend symbolism with strategy—and they’re starting right here in the heart of Bihar.