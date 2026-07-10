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Home > India News > ‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video

‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video

A wedding feast in Bihar's Saharsa district turned violent after a dispute over serving chicken instead of the promised mutton. Seven people were injured in the clash, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Massive fight erupts during wedding feast in Bihar. Photo: Video Grab
Massive fight erupts during wedding feast in Bihar. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-10 13:00 IST

A wedding celebration in Bihar’s Saharsa district went sideways, unexpectedly, after a dispute about the food served at the reception allegedly got out of hand and became violent. Police said that people from the groom’s family claimed they were told mutton would be served at the wedding feast, but instead, they said they were given chicken. The argument then quickly turned into a scuffle, during which sticks and rods were reportedly brought into it, and well, used. In the end, a number of members from the wedding crowd were hurt and taken to hospital for treatment. Police have started an investigation and added that more steps will be taken once complaints come in from both groups.

7 Injured After Dispute Over Chicken Instead of Mutton 

The marriage of Mohammad Abdullah alias Chand, son of Mohammad Anwar, resident of Balwapar, Ward No. 12 of Simri Bakhtiyarpur Municipal Council, was arranged with the daughter of Mohammad Javid alias Moto, who lives in Rajanpur, in Mahisi Block.

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As soon as the feast actually began after the marriage, a dispute broke out. Then when the folks from the groom side protested, a few persons from the bride side attacked them instead. 

In that scuffle, more than half a dozen persons from the groom side were injured during the fight where sticks and rods were used. 

Groom’s Family to File Police Complaint After Wedding Feast Clash 

The injured were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, where they are undergoing treatment. Injured Mohammad Irfan said that the bride’s side suddenly attacked over a small matter concerning food which injured a bunch of wedding guests. 

After the incident, the tension has come down over the whole area, and both sides are now at loggerheads.  

One of the injured person said, “After a dispute over food, the bride’s side suddenly attacked, injuring several wedding guests. Tension has prevailed between the two sides since the incident.” 

The groom’s side has said they will file a police complaint about what happened. They claim they were tricked because they were served chicken instead of mutton, and when they objected, they were assaulted. Talks around the incident have then intensified locally between the two communities, and an atmosphere of panic has prevailed. 

Police Launch Probe 

Saharsa Sadar SDPO Alok Kumar sa id that a police team reached the scene quite quickly after they got the information about the incident. In the preliminary inquiry, it came out that a dispute among members of the wedding party about the serving of chicken instead of goat meat at the wedding function grew into a physical fight. He also added that a deeper investigation will be started once applications are received from both sides, and that legal action will be taken after that.

Also Read: Rs 35 Cr Hidden in Every Corner: Bed, Sofa, Walls Yield Massive Cash, Jewellery Haul from Retired ARTO in UP 

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‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video
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‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video

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‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video
‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video
‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video
‘Promised Mutton, Served Chicken’: Massive Fight Erupts During Wedding Feast in Bihar | Video

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