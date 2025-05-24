‘Protection Of Civilians Not An Argument For Protection’: India Slams Pakistan at UN for ‘Hypocrisy’ on Civilian Protection

India delivered a blunt message to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council this week, accusing its neighbor of being “grossly hypocritical” when speaking about protecting civilians. The comments were made by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish

India delivered a blunt message to Pakistan at the UN Security Council this week, accusing its neighbor of being “grossly hypocritical.”

India delivered a blunt message to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council this week, accusing its neighbor of being “grossly hypocritical” when speaking about protecting civilians. The comments were made by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, during a Security Council debate focused on threats to civilians during conflicts.

India Questions Pakistan’s Credibility on Civilian Protection

Ambassador Harish pulled no punches in his remarks, pointing to recent actions by Pakistani leaders that, according to him, reveal a troubling relationship between the Pakistani government and designated terrorists.

“We just recently saw senior government, police and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor. A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians,” Harish said.

The sharp statement comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Operation Sindoor and Its Fallout

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted military operation aimed at eliminating terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The operation targeted nine terror-related sites as a direct response to the Pahalgam attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched cross-border shelling and drone strikes, which according to Indian officials, killed over 20 civilians and injured more than 80. The shelling also caused extensive damage to border villages in Jammu and Kashmir, destroying homes and religious places like temples, gurudwaras, convents, and even medical centers.

Harish emphasized the human cost of the Pakistani response, calling out what he described as intentional targeting of civilian and religious infrastructure.

“There was intentional targeting of places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples, and convents, as well as medical facilities,” he said. “To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical.”

Terror Leaders Honored in Public Ceremonies

India also drew attention to the high-profile funeral ceremonies for the terrorists killed in its strikes. Pakistani military and police leaders—including Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Rao Imran, and Punjab Police IG Usman Anwar—were reportedly present at these funerals.

Among those honored was Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who has been designated as a terrorist by the United States government.

“Pakistan military’s top brass… attended the funerals of terrorists killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes,” Harish said, criticizing Islamabad for glorifying extremists under the guise of civilian status.

India Calls Out Civilian Cover for Terrorists

In his speech, Ambassador Harish made it clear that India rejects the use of civilian status to shield terrorists from action.

“Let us be clear: Protection of civilians should not serve as an argument for protection of UN-designated terrorists,” he said.

He accused Pakistan of “repeatedly using the civilian cover to advance the cause of terrorism” and questioned how any nation involved in such tactics could speak credibly on humanitarian issues.

Call for Stronger International Action

India didn’t just criticize—it also called for the international community to take real steps to protect civilians caught in conflict zones, especially where terrorism is involved.

“Regrettably, during armed conflict civilians, including women and children, are used as human shields for military operations and terrorist activities. Therefore, it is paramount that the international community resolves to take concrete actions towards the implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions that have been previously adopted,” Harish urged.

He also stressed that any attack on civilians or humanitarian workers must be viewed as a serious violation of international law, especially international humanitarian law.

Stressing Sovereignty and UN Principles

Ambassador Harish ended his speech by urging the Security Council to base all its decisions on the UN Charter’s core principles—especially the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states.

“Respect for principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States, should remain the basis for all actions taken by the Council for the protection of civilians,” he said.

The situation between India and Pakistan has calmed slightly since May 10, when both countries agreed to a ceasefire. However, residents along the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are still dealing with the aftermath. Dozens of homes were either completely destroyed or badly damaged during the shelling. Many families have been forced to leave their villages as their homes became uninhabitable.

ALSO READ: What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations