Tensions in Manipur escalated as a Kuki protester was killed during clashes with security forces, reigniting ethnic unrest in the state.

A protester from the Kuki tribes was killed in Manipur today during clashes with security forces as buses moved out of Imphal towards other districts. This movement followed the central government’s directive to ensure free travel across the state, which is currently under President’s rule.

Forces Respond

In a statement, the police alleged that “armed miscreants from among the protesters” fired at them. The situation escalated as buses escorted by security personnel headed towards Kangpokpi, approximately 45 km from Imphal, where they encountered a blockade set up by women protesters.

Security forces responded with tear gas and baton charges when the demonstrators refused to allow the buses to pass, officials said. According to the police, sixteen protesters sustained injuries in the confrontation, while the crowd grew in size, with some members resorting to stone-pelting at the buses and security vehicles.

Vehicles Damaged, Security Forces Injured in Manipur

During the protests, demonstrators in Kangpokpi damaged several vehicles and set one ablaze, officials reported. The clashes also left twenty-seven security personnel injured, two of them critically, according to a police statement.

“The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to counter the anti-social elements, including the firing by armed miscreants from among the protesters,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the police dismissed allegations by the Kuki-Zo Council and the Kuki Students’ Organisation that security forces were escorting local protesters. The claims were described as “totally baseless and false.”

Kuki-Zo Council Calls for Indefinite Shutdown in Manipur Parts

In response to the escalating situation, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a newly formed organization, announced an indefinite shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas. The council strongly opposed the government’s initiative to restore free movement in the state.

“… the ‘free movement’ initiative of the government will be staunchly opposed until a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community is reached for lasting peace in the region. The KZC cannot guarantee free movement of Meiteis across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents,” KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet stated.

Despite tensions in Kangpokpi, buses heading to Churachandpur reached their destination without incident. These buses traveled through the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district and arrived safely at Kangvai, 55 km from Imphal, officials confirmed.

Manipur Conflict: A Prolonged Struggle

Ethnic tensions in Manipur have persisted for nearly two years, with clashes between the valley-dominant Meitei community and various Kuki tribes. The conflict, which began in May 2023, stems from disputes over land rights and political representation. More than 250 people have been killed, and approximately 50,000 have been internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Kuki leaders, along with nearly two dozen militant groups under a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, have demanded a separate administration before free movement is restored across Manipur. Meanwhile, Meitei organizations question why internally displaced individuals remain unable to return home and why national highways remain unsafe for travel while political discussions continue.

Meitei Groups Condemn Highway Blockades

The Meitei Heritage Society strongly criticized the blockade of the National Highway in Kangpokpi by Kuki protesters and their affiliated armed groups.

“The blockade of the National Highway in Kangpokpi by Chin Kuki protesters and their armed groups is a deeply disturbing and deliberate act of defiance. It directly challenges the decision of the Union Home Ministry to reopen the highways, a step taken towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the organization stated.

The group further urged the Indian government to take decisive action against those obstructing peace efforts. “India should not succumb to the handful of militants and groups propped up by them and demonstrate that those challenging the sovereignty of the Indian state and rule of law will face exemplary action,” the statement added.

