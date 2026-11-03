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Home > India News > Protestors Can’t Occupy a Protest Site Perpetually: Supreme Court

Protestors Can’t Occupy a Protest Site Perpetually: Supreme Court

"There are conflicting claims. The right to protest is also a constitutionally recognised right, as is the right to trade and carry on business. We are not talking about trade merely in terms of commercial establishments. We are talking about the source of livelihood of a daily-wage worker. Where does that person go for their daily bread?," a report in Bar and Bench quoted CJI Surya Kant as saying.

The court's observation comes following the hearing on a batch of petitions, including one filed by traders. (Image: X)
The court's observation comes following the hearing on a batch of petitions, including one filed by traders. (Image: X)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 16:53 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that no group or people can go on indefinitely to occupy a designated protest site and stressed that such spaces must be made available to different groups as well. The Bench said demonstrations could be permitted only for a fixed duration to ensure that others also get an opportunity to exercise their right to protest.  
 
“You cannot occupy a site for all times to come. There are other protesters. Where will the farmers go? Where will the workers go? Where will the trade unions go? Where will the homeless go? Everybody has a right to protest,” CJI Kant observed.
 
The top court also cited losses by daily wagers due to the protests.
 
“There are conflicting claims. The right to protest is also a constitutionally recognised right, as is the right to trade and carry on business. We are not talking about trade merely in terms of commercial establishments. We are talking about the source of livelihood of a daily-wage worker. Where does that person go for their daily bread?,” a report in Bar and Bench quoted CJI Surya Kant as saying.
 
The court also pointed to the differing demands of various groups seeking to stage protests and noted that protesters may want to use the same venue to draw attention to entirely different issues.
 
“You must also find out why further time is not being granted. There may be another request for another protest. There may be one site or two, but everybody has a right to protest. You cannot exclude other people merely because you have occupied the site. You cannot say that because you have occupied it, you will not allow others,” the CJI further observed.

Senior Government Counsel Tushar told the apex court that permission for July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar was given only for one day. However, the protesters occupied the place and even attempted a march to Parliament. The court’s observation comes following the hearing on a batch of petitions, including one filed by traders, voicing raising concerns over alleged mass detentions, police excesses. during the protests.

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