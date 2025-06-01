Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Protests Against Kamal Haasan Intensify In Karnataka Over Kannada-Tamil Remarks, Effigies Burnt

On Saturday, pro-Kannada groups led by Lok Sabha MP LR Shivarame Gowda visited cinema halls in Bengaluru and other cities, warning theatre owners against screening the film.

Protests Against Kamal Haasan Intensify In Karnataka Over Kannada-Tamil Remarks, Effigies Burnt

Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life is facing major backlash in Karnataka after his controversial statement claiming that “Kannada is born out of Tamil.”


Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life is facing major backlash in Karnataka after his controversial statement claiming that “Kannada is born out of Tamil.” The remark has sparked outrage among pro-Kannada groups, who are now demanding a complete ban on the film’s release in the state.

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 5, Thug Life, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is now at the center of a growing language controversy. Several members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations staged protests across the state, burning effigies and posters of the veteran actor. The protests intensified after Haasan refused to apologise, stating, “Love will never apologise. I will apologise only if I am wrong. If I am not, I will not.”

On Saturday, pro-Kannada groups led by Lok Sabha MP LR Shivarame Gowda visited cinema halls in Bengaluru and other cities, warning theatre owners against screening the film. “We won’t allow the release of this movie,” they declared, urging public support for the boycott.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Friday officially announced a ban on the release of Thug Life in the state. The decision further fuelled tensions, particularly after Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar extended his support to Haasan, praising his contribution to Kannada cinema. This sparked a fresh wave of anger, with protestors gathering outside Shiva Rajkumar’s residence and even throwing stones, as seen in viral videos circulating online.

Filed under

Kamal Haasan Thug Life

