Protests Erupt Across US Over Trump Administration’s Actions Against Academic Freedom; Donald Trump Calls Harvard A Disgrace

Hundreds of students, professors, and activists gathered across college campuses on Thursday, raising their voices against what they see as increasing threats to academic freedom from the Trump administration. The nationwide demonstration, called “Hands Off Our Universities,” saw passionate protests from New York to California, as critics accused the federal government of trying to silence dissent and punish higher education institutions for allowing pro-Palestinian activism.

From New York to California: A Coast-to-Coast Protest

In New York City, protesters marched more than a mile from Washington Square Park to the New York Supreme Court House. They held signs reading “Resist Hate!” and “Hands Off Our Universities,” highlighting their concerns over recent funding cuts and political pressure aimed at universities across the country.

Many of the demonstrators were protesting what they see as attempts to criminalize pro-Palestinian voices on campus. Youngmin Seo, a 63-year-old lecturer at LaGuardia Community College, said he felt compelled to speak out—not only for his students, but for his own family. “Without free thinking and ideas,” he said, “we don’t have a future.”

While the White House declined to respond to requests for comment, the silence did little to slow the momentum of the protests. By midday, similar rallies had taken place at Yale University and were planned at over 150 campuses nationwide.

Protests Mark Anniversary of Pro-Palestinian Encampment at Columbia

The demonstrations were held on April 17, the anniversary of the first pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University. That protest last year sparked a wave of student activism and clashes with university administrators, drawing national attention.

The recent wave of protests was organized by the Coalition for Action in Higher Education and the American Association of University Professors. Many said they were alarmed by the Trump administration’s moves to pressure institutions into cracking down on campus protests and by the loss of federal funding at several elite universities.

Columbia and Harvard Targeted Over Protests, Funding Threatened

In the past few months, the Trump administration has taken action against several major universities, claiming they failed to adequately protect Jewish students during campus demonstrations. Columbia University, for example, was forced to meet federal demands—including banning masks on campus, empowering campus police to arrest students, and placing new oversight on Middle East and Palestine-related academic departments—to restore access to $400 million in federal funding.

Meanwhile, Harvard University has refused to comply with similar demands. In response, the administration has frozen over $2.3 billion in funding to the university and has even suggested it may revoke Harvard’s ability to host international students unless it shares visa-related information with federal agencies.

The crackdown has included the arrest and deportation of students who participated in pro-Palestinian protests. Among them was Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, whose arrest sparked outrage from civil rights advocates and fellow students.

“It’s disgusting and repulsive,” said Edison Routh, a 22-year-old history student at Hunter College in New York, who protested against the student arrests and deportations.

Protest at UC Berkeley: “Education Is a Public Good”

On the West Coast, students, faculty, and community members at the University of California, Berkeley, staged a major rally dubbed “Rally for the Right to Learn!” Protesters gathered at the heart of the campus, waving signs that read “Education is a public good!” and “Hands off our free speech!”

Robert Reich, a public policy professor and former U.S. Labor Secretary, gave an impassioned speech criticizing the administration’s pressure on universities. He pointed to Harvard’s refusal to bow to federal demands and praised its leadership for defending academic independence.

“Columbia University tried to appease a tyrant. It didn’t work,” Reich said. “After Harvard stood up to the tyrant, Columbia, who had been surrendering, stood up and said no.”

Federal Government Threatens Tax-Exempt Status

The Trump administration’s pressure has gone beyond funding. On Tuesday, the former president posted on social media that he was considering pushing to revoke Harvard’s tax-exempt status. “Tax-exempt status, I mean, it’s a privilege. It’s really a privilege, and it’s been abused by a lot more than Harvard,” Trump said later to reporters. He added, “We’ll be looking at it very strongly.”

While Trump said the matter was being handled by lawyers and that he wasn’t directly involved, reports have emerged that the Internal Revenue Service is preparing to rescind Harvard’s tax-exempt status—a move that would be unprecedented. CNN reported Wednesday that a final decision is expected soon.

Harvard responded forcefully, calling the threats “unprecedented assertions of power” that violate free speech and federal civil rights laws. A spokesperson said the university would continue to comply with the law but would “not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Crackdown on International Students Intensifies

The Department of Homeland Security added further pressure on Wednesday by terminating two DHS grants to Harvard totaling over $2.7 million. Secretary Kristi Noem also warned that the university could lose its ability to enroll international students unless it met government demands.

This escalation has left many students—particularly those from abroad—fearing for their future in the U.S. Several have already had their visas revoked with no explanation.

A Growing Coalition for Academic Freedom

Jen Gaboury, a lecturer at Hunter College and a vice president of the union representing City University of New York faculty, called the national day of protest a turning point.

“We have to make sure that what Columbia has been doing is not something the rest of us do,” she said, stressing the importance of universities standing together to resist political interference.

As campuses across the country continue to mobilize, many students and faculty see this moment as a defining struggle for academic freedom, civil rights, and the future of American higher education.