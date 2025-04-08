Home
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  Protests Erupt In Jaipur After Drunk Driving Hit-And-Run Kills 3 In Nahargarh

Protests Erupt In Jaipur After Drunk Driving Hit-And-Run Kills 3 In Nahargarh

3 people died and 6 were injured in a hit-and-run case in Jaipur’s Nahargarh area. Locals chased and caught the drunk driver, who has been arrested.

A tragic hit-and-run incident shook Jaipur’s Nahargarh area on Sunday evening when a speeding car ploughed through vehicles and pedestrians, killing three people and injuring six others. The accused, identified as Usman, was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to officials, the horrifying incident unfolded when Usman lost control of his vehicle and hit multiple people on the road. As panic spread, locals immediately rushed to respond. Eyewitnesses say the driver attempted to flee the scene but was chased down by bystanders who managed to stop and detain him until police arrived.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, while speaking to ANI, confirmed, “The accused, Usman, has been arrested. He was in an inebriated state. Three people died and six were injured in the incident. Out of the six injured, three have been discharged and the other three are admitted to hospital in stable condition. The accused’s car, which belongs to the medical equipment company he works for, has also been recovered.”

The victims were immediately taken to SMS Medical College and Hospital, where doctors tried their best to save them. Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of the college, shared, “Three people have died in the accident — two were brought dead, and one seriously injured victim later passed away. In total, around ten patients came in. Two to three have been discharged, while three to four others are still under observation, though none are critical.”

The tragic deaths have sparked protests in Jaipur, as angry locals demand stricter action and stronger enforcement against reckless and drunk driving. The situation in the area remains tense, with police deployed to maintain peace.

This deadly accident has once again raised concerns about road safety, drunk driving in India, and public accountability. Locals have called for justice for the victims and harsher punishment for such reckless behaviour.

