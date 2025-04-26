Protests Erupt Worldwide Against Pakistan-Backed Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

Protesters across various cities stressed the need for strong diplomatic action. The Indian diaspora called for international pressure to be mounted on Pakistan to dismantle terror networks operating from its soil.

Thousands from the Indian community gathered at Melbourne’s Federation Square on Saturday to protest against Pakistan-backed terrorism, expressing outrage over the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Demonstrators held placards and raised slogans like “Pakistan Stop Terrorism,” “Pakistan Army Terrorist Army,” and “Hindu Lives Matter,” condemning the killing of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Meanwhile, similar protests broke out near the Pakistan Embassy in Kathmandu, as people demanded justice for the victims and action against terrorism. The attack, which took place at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, has drawn strong reactions from Indian communities around the world.

Indian Community Protests In London

The Indian community in London staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission on Friday. Holding Indian flags, banners, and placards, the protesters expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and demanded accountability. They raised slogans against terrorism and criticised Pakistan for allegedly providing support and shelter to terror groups responsible for the attack.

The demonstrators urged the UK Government to summon Pakistan’s High Commissioner for an official explanation. They demanded that Pakistan publicly condemn the killings, commit to ending its sponsorship of terrorism, and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors face justice.

Protesters Demand Justice For Victims

Protesters across various cities stressed the need for strong diplomatic action. The Indian diaspora called for international pressure to be mounted on Pakistan to dismantle terror networks operating from its soil. Protesters in Melbourne and London held banners demanding justice and carried photographs of the victims, honouring their memory and calling for global solidarity against terrorism.

India Responds With Diplomatic Measures

Following the terror attack, the Indian government announced a series of diplomatic measures against Pakistan. Authorities closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to leave India. India also reduced the number of officers in the High Commissions of both countries.

In a significant move, India decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 after nine years of negotiations with Pakistan and the World Bank. Officials stated that this action reflects India’s strong stance against the use of terrorism as a tool of foreign policy.

