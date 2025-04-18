Home
Friday, April 18, 2025
‘Proud Moment’: PM Modi Expresses Pride As Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra Inscribed In UNESCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pride as the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni's Natyashastra were inscribed in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his pride as the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra were inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

According to a release by UNESCO on Thursday, a total of 74 new entries were made in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570.

Modi Calls It a Global Recognition of Indian Culture

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said that the inclusion of both scriptures was a global recognition of “timeless wisdom and rich culture.”

“A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world,” PM Modi said.

UNESCO Chief Highlights Importance of Documentary Heritage

Meanwhile, following the announcement by UNESCO for the 74 new entries, Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General, said, “Documentary heritage is an essential yet fragile element of the memory of the world. This is why UNESCO invests in safeguarding, such as the libraries of Chinguetti in Mauritania or the archives of Amadou Hampate Ba in Cote d’Ivoire, shares best practices, and maintains this register that records the broadest threads of human history.”

Culture Minister Calls It a Historic Moment

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also took to X, stating that the announcement was a “historic moment” for the country’s civilisation heritage.

According to Shekhawat, with the inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra, there are now a total of 14 inscriptions in UNESCO’s Register.

“A historic moment for Bharat’s civilisational heritage! The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita & Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This global honour celebrates India’s eternal wisdom & artistic genius. These timeless works are more than literary treasures–they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat’s world view and the way we think, feel, live, and express. With this, we now 14 inscriptions from our country on this international register,” the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism stated.

UNESCO Highlights Wide-Ranging Global Inscriptions

According to UNESCO, among the newly inscribed collections, 14 pertain to scientific documentary heritage, in addition to collections related to the memory of slavery and archives concerning prominent historical women.

Several collections document key moments in international cooperation, including the Geneva Conventions (1864-1949) and their protocols (1977-2005) in Switzerland, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (United Nations), and the 1991 Windhoek Declaration in Namibia, a global reference for press freedom.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

