Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  'Proud': New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged the immense contribution of the Indian community to his country, highlighting the significant roles they play across various sectors.

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged the immense contribution of the Indian community to his country.


New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has acknowledged the immense contribution of the Indian community to his country, highlighting the significant roles they play across various sectors. During his visit to India, Luxon emphasized how ‘Indian-Kiwis’ have left a lasting mark in New Zealand, calling them an integral part of the nation’s workforce and culture.

“The Indian community is the third-largest ethnic group in New Zealand. India is our largest source of skilled migrants, and our second-largest source of international students. In short, Indian-Kiwis make a massive contribution to New Zealand and I’m proud of what this community does for our country,” Luxon stated in a post on X.

He met with several community and business leaders accompanying him on his trip, further strengthening ties between the two nations. Among those present were renowned cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor, further showcasing the deep-rooted sporting connections between India and New Zealand.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit, marking an important step in deepening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries. He will be the chief guest at the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, where he will also deliver the keynote address.

The Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, will take place from March 17 to March 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, where Luxon’s participation is expected to add a significant perspective on global economic and strategic cooperation.

Meeting with External Affairs Minister and Strategic Talks

Earlier on Sunday, Luxon held a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to discuss the future of India-New Zealand relations. Jaishankar appreciated Luxon’s dedication to strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

“Pleased to call on PM @chrisluxonmp of New Zealand. Appreciate his commitment to further deepening our longstanding ties. Looking forward to his participation as Chief Guest in #RaisinaDialogue2025,” Jaishankar stated.

Luxon also reiterated the importance of India-New Zealand cooperation in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region. “India and New Zealand share a goal of a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. This is what External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar and I spoke about upon my arrival into Delhi,” he remarked.

Key Meetings with Indian Leadership

During his visit, Luxon is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The leaders will oversee the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors. Later in the day, Luxon will also meet President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A key highlight of the visit is the official launch of negotiations for an India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This marks a crucial step towards expanding trade and investment between the two nations, which have long shared strong diplomatic and economic ties.

Historical Ties and Shared Aspirations

India and New Zealand have maintained warm and friendly relations since establishing diplomatic ties in 1952. Both countries share similarities in governance, legal frameworks, and their commitment to democracy. Additionally, New Zealand’s “Opening Doors to India” policy, first announced in 2011 and reaffirmed in 2015, highlights India’s importance as a strategic partner.

Cultural and sporting ties, especially through cricket, hockey, and mountaineering, have played a crucial role in strengthening relations. With a growing Indian diaspora of over 300,000 people in New Zealand, celebrations like Diwali and Holi have become prominent cultural events, further bridging the gap between the two nations.

As New Zealand seeks to expand its trade and diplomatic ties with India, Luxon’s visit marks a significant moment in reaffirming mutual aspirations for growth, cooperation, and prosperity.

newsx

