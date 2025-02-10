‘Public Pressure Forced Biren Singh’s Resignation’: Rahul Gandhi Blames PM Modi For Allowing Singh To Continue Despite Growing Violence

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating that he stepped down due to increasing public pressure. Gandhi, who has visited Manipur three times since ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023, made a post on X expressing his views on the situation.

Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the resignation of Manipur CM N Biren Singh, stating that he stepped down due to increasing public pressure.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has reacted to the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, stating that he stepped down due to increasing public pressure. Gandhi, who has visited Manipur three times since ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023, made a post on X expressing his views on the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“For nearly two years, BJP’s CM Biren Singh instigated division in Manipur. PM Modi allowed him to continue despite the violence, loss of life, and destruction of the idea of India in Manipur,” he wrote.

Gandhi emphasized that the resignation of Singh was a result of mounting public outcry, an ongoing Supreme Court investigation, and the no-confidence motion filed by Congress. He also pointed out the urgency of restoring peace in the violence-hit state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Call for Prime Minister’s Visit

Gandhi further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and address the concerns of the people directly. He said, “But the most urgent priority is to restore peace in the state and work to heal the wounds of the people of Manipur. PM Modi must visit Manipur at once, listen to the people and finally explain his plan to bring back normalcy.”

His recent visit to Manipur was part of the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which began in the state on January 14 last year. The Yatra lasted for 67 days and covered 85 districts across 14 states. The Congress launched the Yatra with a promise to bring peace and harmony to Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic violence for almost two years.

Congress’ No-Confidence Motion

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party had planned to move a no-confidence motion against the Manipur Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers in the state assembly on Monday. He suggested that Singh’s resignation was a preemptive move, sensing the political climate.

“This was a demand that the Congress has been making since early May 2023, when Manipur erupted. The Chief Minister’s resignation was belated. The people of Manipur now await a visit by our Frequent Flier PM who is off to France and the USA now – and who has found neither the time nor the inclination to go to Manipur these past twenty months,” Ramesh stated.

Ramesh, who has visited Manipur multiple times in the last two years, reiterated the party’s longstanding demand for Singh’s removal and for Prime Minister Modi to intervene personally in the crisis.

Impact of Ethnic Violence in Manipur

The ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, has resulted in over 250 deaths, including women and children. More than 1,500 people have been injured, and over 70,000 residents have been displaced from their homes.

The conflict began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The ensuing riots led to the destruction and damage of thousands of homes, religious sites, and government and private properties.

Security Measures and Displacement Crisis

In response to the unrest, over 60,000 central security personnel, including the Army and Assam Rifles, have been deployed in Manipur. Despite this, around 50,650 men, women, and children from various communities remain displaced. These individuals are currently living in around 350 relief camps set up in schools, government buildings, and auditoriums across Manipur.

Additionally, thousands of displaced people, primarily Kuki-Zo tribals, have sought refuge in neighboring states such as Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

What’s Next?

With Biren Singh’s resignation, the focus now shifts to how the government plans to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Will the Prime Minister address the concerns of the people and take concrete steps toward reconciliation? The coming days will determine the next chapter in Manipur’s ongoing crisis.