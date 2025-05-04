Home
‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

The police, acting on a tip-off, had previously attempted to raid the house earlier in the week but were unsuccessful as the owner had disappeared by the time they arrived.

‘Puja Room’ Turns Drug Hideout In Kerala’s Kannur: Ganja, MDMA Seized, Owner Absconds

A major drug bust in Thalassery, Kannur district, Kerala, has led to the seizure of over 1.2 kg of ganja and 5 grams of MDMA from an unlikely location a puja room.


A major drug bust in Thalassery, Kannur district, Kerala, has led to the seizure of over 1.2 kg of ganja and 5 grams of MDMA from an unlikely location a puja room. The discovery was made during a police raid on Sunday, which targeted the house owned by one Renil, who managed to flee before law enforcement could arrive.

The police, acting on a tip-off, had previously attempted to raid the house earlier in the week but were unsuccessful as the owner had disappeared by the time they arrived. During their second raid on Sunday, the authorities uncovered the hidden drugs in the puja room, a highly unusual and shocking location for such illicit substances.

The house owner, Renil, remains absconding, with authorities intensifying their search. Renil’s brother, however, confirmed that the house had been used for drug sales, further deepening the investigation into the criminal activities tied to the property.

Police Raids and Growing Concerns Over Drug Trade

This latest bust comes on the heels of another high-profile arrest in Kerala’s entertainment scene. Last week, rapper Vedan was arrested following a police raid on his Tripunithura apartment, where six grams of ganja were found. This raid occurred just before he was set to perform at the state government’s fourth-anniversary celebrations in Cheruthoni.

In a bizarre twist, Vedan was granted bail but was later arrested again by forest officials for allegedly wearing a chain made from a tiger’s tooth, leading to additional charges under non-bailable sections.

These incidents have sparked growing concerns over the rising drug trade in Kerala, particularly in the wake of increasing incidents involving public figures. With the authorities continuing their investigations, the drug-related activities in both urban and rural parts of Kerala are under intense scrutiny.

As the search for Renil intensifies, Kerala’s law enforcement agencies are sending a strong message with their continued crackdown on the drug trade. The state’s residents and public figures alike are urged to be vigilant and cooperate with authorities to help combat the growing menace of drug trafficking.

