Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
Pune Airport Conducts Emergency Blackout Drill

A scheduled emergency blackout drill was carried out at Pune Airport on Saturday evening to test its preparedness for potential power failures. Around the same time, India accused Pakistan of breaching a ceasefire understanding, with the Indian Army responding to fresh border violations.

A scheduled emergency blackout drill was conducted at Pune Airport on Saturday from 8:25pm to 8:45pm. The drill aimed to test the airport’s preparedness and response to potential power outages or other emergencies.
The drill started with all lights and power systems shut off. Airport staff and emergency responders implemented emergency procedures. Incoming flights were instructed to hover for 20-30 minutes. Regular announcements were made during the drill to keep passengers informed and calm.
Details provided by Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said that the emergency blackout drill was successful in testing the airport’s preparedness and response to potential emergencies. The drill highlighted areas of strength and identified opportunities for improvement.
According to Dhoke, the airport’s emergency response plan was effective in ensuring a smooth response to the simulated blackout.Communication between airport staff, airlines, and air traffic control was satisfactory and announcements made before and during the drill helped keep passengers informed and calm.
No safety incidents or issues were reported during the drill.
India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.
At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes “very serious note of these violations”.
India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.
Misri said India’s Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.
“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations,” Misri said.
“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control,” he added.

(ANI)

