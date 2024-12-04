The incident unfolded when Zakaria Mathew confronted the driver of an Audi sedan after a minor collision between their vehicles.

In a shocking hit-and-run case in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area, a young man was dragged on the bonnet of a speeding car for nearly 4 kilometers. The incident unfolded when Zakaria Mathew confronted the driver of an Audi sedan after a minor collision between their vehicles. Attempting to document the situation by taking photos of the car, Mathew reportedly faced verbal abuse and physical assault by three occupants of the vehicle.

Following the altercation, the driver, in an attempt to escape, drove off while Mathew was still on the car’s bonnet, dragging him for a considerable distance. The car eventually stopped, allowing Mathew to alert the police control room. Authorities quickly responded and arrested the three individuals involved: Kamlesh Patil (23), Hemant Mahalaskar (26), and Prathamesh Darade (22).

According to the Nigdi police, Mathew and his friend were verbally abused and assaulted before the dramatic sequence unfolded. Surveillance footage from roadside CCTV cameras captured the incident, aiding the investigation. The police have registered an FIR against the accused, ensuring that appropriate legal action will follow. This case has sparked discussions about road rage and public safety on urban roads.

