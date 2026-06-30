Driver Reveals What Happened After Siya’s Brother Forced Her Into Car for Bali Trip With Ketan Agarwal

As the investigation into the death of the 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal continues, the cab driver who drove Ketan and the accused, Siya Goyal to Mumbai Airport has now made an important claim. The driver says that Siya asked him to pull over on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and then she opened the car’s boot and took out something from her purse before they even reached the airport. After that, Ketan’s passport was found missing. Meanwhile, a court in Vadgaon Maval on Monday sent the murder accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary to police custody till July 3.

What Happened After Siya’s Brother Forced Her Into Car for Bali Trip

The cab driver’s statement has turned out to be important as the police are digging into how Ketan’s passport went missing before the couple planned a pre-wedding shoot in Bali. Investigators are now thinking that the passport may have been purposely removed.

Ketan Aagarwal Murder: Driver Vaibhav Jadav said, “Siya was unwilling to go to Bali. She was not even ready to get into the car. Her brother, Sahil, then held her by the hand and forcibly made her sit inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/YkWARXjCuu — Burak (@ResponsibleSane) June 30, 2026







Cab driver Vaibhav Jadhav who drove Ketan and Siya Goyal to the Mumbai airport shared that he picked up the passengers from Pune around 10 am. As per him, Siya first refused to get into the cab but her brother Sahil convinced her to sit inside. Later, the cab stopped at Ravet where Ketan Agarwal joined them.

Jadhav claimed that on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Siya asked him to stop at a food mall for tea. About 10 minutes after that, she returned and asked him to open the car’s boot area. He said that then Siya removed something from her purse and placed it or took it from the boot area.

After 15 to 20 minutes, the passengers got back into the cab and they continued the trip to the Mumbai airport.

A Missing Passport and Two Phone Calls: What Really Happened?

Jadhav said he dropped everyone at the Mumbai airport. Just about two minutes later, he got a call, saying a small bag had been left behind in the cab. Since he was only around 200 meters away he went back and handed over the bag.

Later, after driving roughly 500 meters another call came. In this they told him that Ketan’s passport may have been left inside the cab. Jadhav told them he had already checked the vehicle and he said the passport wasn’t there. After that, they apparently asked him to make a video call so they could look at the inside of the cab but again the passport still wasn’t found.

Jadhav added that he was then asked to return to the airport. There, Sahil and Ketan searched the cab themselves but they couldn’t find it either. After that search, everyone left the airport.

Why Siya Goyal and His Brother Fight Before Bali Trip?



Jadhav also said that Siya and her brother, Sahil kept arguing while they were traveling from Pune to Ravet where Ketan later joined them. He said Siya told him to open the car’s boot as she wanted to take something from inside but he did not know what the item was.

Before that, Pune Rural Police alleged that Ketan’s fiancée Siya Goyal stole his passport and then destroyed it so that he couldn’t go abroad. The police said that this was not an accident but was a planned strategy.

Court Remands Accused Siya, Chetan to Police Custody Till July 3

Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing accused Siya, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides.

“The police had sought seven days of police custody. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until July 3rd. Our position was that extended police custody was not necessary, as the accused had already fully cooperated with the police. Nevertheless, considering the gravity of the case and the public outcry, the court granted police custody until the 3rd to allow for a fair investigation,” Dushing said.

He said the defence had argued that Siya had cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so. “We stated that the accused has fully cooperated with the police so far and remains ready to cooperate fully in the future as well. That is the stance we took,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Agarwal were produced before the Vadgaon Maval court after being taken from the Vadgaon Maval Police station in Lonavala.

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