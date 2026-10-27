Pune MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winner Names and Latest Updates | Maharashtra MLC Election Result

Pune MLC Election Results 2026: The Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for the Pune Division Graduate and Teacher constituencies went to polling on October 23, 2026, with counting scheduled for October 27. The two seats are separate contests, and their winners, final vote totals and victory margins must be confirmed through official declarations. The Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer and the Pune Divisional Commissioner are the primary official sources for election information.

The Pune Division constituencies cover Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. One representative is elected from the Graduate constituency and another from the Teacher constituency.

Readers can follow official election notices, electoral-roll information and published updates through the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra and the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s official election page.

Pune MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Latest Updates

The 2026 election covers the Pune Division Graduate and Pune Division Teacher constituencies of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. According to the published election schedule, polling took place on October 23, with counting scheduled for October 27.

The key election details are:

Election: Maharashtra Legislative Council Biennial Election 2026.

Graduate constituency: Pune Division Graduates’ Constituency.

Teacher constituency: Pune Division Teachers’ Constituency.

Polling date: October 23, 2026.

Scheduled counting date: October 27, 2026.

Scheduled polling hours: 8 AM to 4 PM.

Districts covered: Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur.

Official state election authority: Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.

Regional election office: Divisional Commissioner, Pune.

Live result status: The official sources reviewed for this article confirm the election and constituency information, but I could not independently verify a final winner declaration for either Pune seat from the official pages accessed. Therefore, the winning candidates, final vote counts and victory margins are not stated as confirmed results here.

For the latest official documents, check the Maharashtra CEO website and the Pune Division Graduate and Teacher election page.

Pune Graduate MLC Election Result 2026: Winner Name and Vote Count

The Pune Division Graduate constituency is one of the two constituencies being contested in the Pune Division’s 2026 Maharashtra Legislative Council election. It represents eligible voters registered on the Graduate constituency electoral roll.

The official Pune election page provides access to election-related documents and the final electoral roll. The winner should be identified only after the election authority publishes or confirms the result.

Key Candidates in Pune Graduate MLC Election 2026

For accurate reporting, candidate names and party affiliations should be checked against the official candidate records rather than inferred from party announcements or previous election results.

Constituency: Pune Division Graduates’ Constituency.

Election year: 2026.

Polling date: October 23, 2026.

Winner name: Awaiting official result verification.

Winning party: Awaiting official result verification.

Final vote count: To be confirmed from the official declaration.

Victory margin: To be confirmed from the official declaration.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra website lists election updates and candidate-affidavit information. The Pune Divisional Commissioner’s election page is another official source for constituency documents.

Key Political Parties

Political parties and independent candidates contesting the Graduate constituency should be identified from the official candidate list. The presence of a party in the wider election does not automatically confirm that it has a nominated candidate in this particular contest.

When the result is officially declared, the main details to report will include:

The winning candidate’s full name.

The candidate’s officially recorded party affiliation.

Final votes recorded under the applicable counting procedure.

The declared victory margin, if provided.

Confirmation from the Returning Officer or the official election authority.

Until those details are verified, naming a winner or claiming that a particular party has won would be premature.

Total Seats

The Pune Division election covers two Maharashtra Legislative Council seats:

Pune Division Graduate constituency: One seat.

Pune Division Teacher constituency: One seat.

These are separate constituencies with different electorates. The Pune Division covers five districts:

Pune

Satara

Solapur

Sangli

Kolhapur

The constituency jurisdiction is documented in the official election-related records.

Past Election

Past election results can provide context about the political background of the Graduate constituency, but they should not be used to predict or declare the 2026 winner.

For historical membership details, previous results and official constituency records, consult the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra and the Pune Divisional Commissioner.

Any previous winner’s name or party affiliation should be included in this section only after checking the relevant official historical record.

Pune Teacher MLC Election Result 2026: Winner Name and Vote Count

The Pune Division Teachers’ Constituency is the second seat covered by the 2026 Pune Division MLC election. It represents eligible voters registered on the Teacher constituency electoral roll.

The Teacher constituency has a separate candidate list and result from the Graduate constituency. Its winner, party affiliation, vote total and victory margin must therefore be verified independently.

Key Candidates in Pune Teacher MLC Election 2026

The following details should be updated from the final official result:

Constituency: Pune Division Teachers’ Constituency.

Election year: 2026.

Polling date: October 23, 2026.

Winner name: Awaiting official result verification.

Winning party: Awaiting official result verification.

Final vote count: Awaiting official declaration.

Victory margin: Awaiting official declaration.

The official Pune Division election page provides access to election documents, while the Maharashtra CEO website publishes state election updates.

Pune Graduate vs Teacher MLC Election: Key Differences

Although both seats are part of the same election programme, the Graduate and Teacher constituencies are separate contests.

Graduate constituency: The electorate consists of eligible registered graduate voters.

Teacher constituency: The electorate consists of eligible registered teacher voters.

Candidate lists: Each constituency has its own list of contesting candidates.

Counting and results: Each seat requires its own official result declaration.

Winner and margin: These must be verified separately for both constituencies.

A result from one constituency should not be presented as the result for the other.

Pune MLC Election Results 2026: BJP vs Other Party Candidates

The Pune Division Graduate and Teacher elections are two distinct political contests. Comparisons between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), other political parties and independent candidates should be based on the officially published candidate lists and final results.

For readers following the party-wise outcome, the key points to check after the official declaration are:

Who won the Pune Division Graduate constituency?

Who won the Pune Division Teacher constituency?

Which party does each winning candidate officially represent?

How many valid votes were recorded for each candidate?

What victory margin was declared for each seat?

Have the Returning Officers published the final results?

The Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra is the primary official state election source. The Pune Divisional Commissioner’s website provides constituency-specific election information.

Until the official declarations can be verified, it would be inaccurate to announce a winning party or claim that one political alliance has secured either seat.

Pune MLC Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Graduate and Teacher Seats

Polling for the Pune Division Graduate and Teacher constituencies took place on October 23, 2026, according to the published election schedule. The scheduled voting hours were 8 AM to 4 PM.

The two constituencies have separate electorates, so their turnout figures should be reported individually.

Graduate constituency: Check the official final polling-percentage report for the confirmed turnout.

Teacher constituency: Check the official final polling-percentage report for the confirmed turnout.

Polling date: October 23, 2026.

Scheduled polling hours: 8 AM to 4 PM.

Official source: Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.

Exact turnout percentages should be added only after verifying the official final polling report. Turnout alone does not determine the winner; the outcome depends on the prescribed counting procedure and the official result declaration.

Pune MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: How to Check the Winner List

Readers can use the official Maharashtra election websites to look for the Pune Graduate and Teacher results.

Follow these steps:

Visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra website. Open the section containing election updates, candidate information or result-related documents. Visit the Pune Division Graduate and Teacher election page. Look for an official result document or declaration for the Graduate constituency. Check the separate result document or declaration for the Teacher constituency. Verify the winner’s name, party affiliation, final vote count and victory margin against the official records. If a result has not yet been published, check again for an update from the relevant election authority.

Readers should distinguish between provisional counting updates and the final official declaration. A candidate’s claim or an unofficial trend should not be treated as confirmation of the result.