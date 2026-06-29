Pune Nasrapur Case: 65-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl

Pune Nasrapur Case: A special court in Pune on Monday sentenced a 65-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl, calling it “heinous.” The accused Bhimrao Kambale was found guilty of raping and murdering the child in Nasrapur village. The incident occurred on May 1. The case was heard in a fast-track court. While reading out the sentence, the court observed that the offence was extremely brutal and that the level of severity and motive justified granting the death penalty.

Court Gives Death Sentence to 65 Year Old Pune Nasrapur Case Accused

In its verdict, Special Judge S.R. Salunkhe said the crime falls under the “rarest of rare” category and ordered that the convict be “hanged till death.”

Last week, the special POCSO court found the 65-year-old man guilty of rape and murder of a 3-year-old girl. The court observed that the prosecution had presented strong circumstantial material and forensic proof and that this was enough to show his guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Ajay Misar stated that the prosecution team prioritised the gravity of the offence throughout the trial.

“The case was placed for the final judgement today. The court delivered its verdict. In this judgment, the prosecution concluded that all the charges against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court concluded that the accused was guilty under all the sections of the IPC and declared him guilty,” said Misar.

The prosecution maintained that the offence was so brutal and inhuman that it called for the maximum punishment available under the law. They urged the court to award the death penalty saying the case clearly falls under the “rarest of rare” category.

“The prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments in court, which debated the need for capital punishment and the death penalty for such crimes and the court agreed,” Advocate Misar noted regarding the judicial reception of their arguments.

However even after being convicted, Kamble continued to deny the allegations. He insisted that he had not committed the crime.

“The accused showed no signs of repentance or potential for reformation. The only appropriate sentence is death,” the court had observed, before reserving the sentencing order for June 29.

What Is Pune Nasrapur Case?

A three and a half year old girl was at her grandmother’s house in Nasrapur for summer vacation. Kamble allegedly lured her away on May 1 between 3 pm and 4 pm. He told her he would give her snacks and even a newborn calf, then he took her to a shed close to a cattle barn. There he sexually assaulted her and later killed her.

After this, a lot of people got angry and staged protests on the streets. About 15 days after the crime, the Pune Rural police submitted the chargesheet. The case was then moved to a fast track trail.

Ajay Misar examined 55 witnesses including forensic experts, police officers, family members, and child witnesses who said they recognized the accused during a test identification parade.

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Nasrapur Rape Case

On the Nasrapur rape case, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the court’s verdict, saying such murderers have no right to live in society.

He also congratulated the Pune Superintendent of Police and Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar for ensuring the case was concluded in record time.

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