Pune Porsche Case Accused Doctor Now Booked For Alleged Involvement In Kidney Transplant Racket

The Pune police have arrested Dr. Ajay Taware, the former medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, for his alleged role in a kidney transplant racket that took place at a prominent private hospital in the city back in 2022.

The development comes while Taware is already lodged in Yerwada Central Jail, where he was sent last year for his alleged involvement in tampering with blood samples in the Porsche crash case involving a 17-year-old boy.

Arrest Linked to Ruby Hall Clinic Kidney Scam

According to Pune police, Taware has now been taken into custody by the city crime branch in connection with a kidney racket linked to Ruby Hall Clinic, one of Pune’s leading private hospitals.

“We have taken Dr Ajay Taware into custody in the kidney racket case and he will be produced before the court today,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingale.

Back in 2022, Taware was serving as the head of the Regional Authorisation Committee — the panel responsible for giving approvals for organ transplants. Police believe that this position may have played a key role in the alleged malpractice.

Police Case Filed in 2022 Involving 15 People

The kidney transplant scam first came to light in May 2022, when Pune police registered a case against 15 individuals, including the managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic and several hospital staff members.

The case centered around an illegal kidney swap that took place in March 2022, where a woman from Kolhapur was allegedly roped into the scam under the promise of ₹15 lakh. She was reportedly asked to pose as the wife of a male patient who needed a kidney transplant.

In this staged swap, the Kolhapur woman donated her kidney to a young female patient, and in return, the patient’s mother donated her kidney to the man. These kinds of paired or swap transplants are normally allowed when direct family donation isn’t possible due to mismatched blood types — but the law strictly prohibits the use of false identities or financial inducements.

Donor Revealed the Truth After Surgery

Things unraveled just four days after the transplant surgery on March 29, 2022, when the Kolhapur woman revealed her true identity during a dispute over the promised money. Her confession exposed the entire operation, leading to a deeper investigation into how the transplant was approved in the first place.

Police say the entire exchange was a case of fraud and exploitation, and believe hospital authorities, committee members, and brokers may have worked together to greenlight the operation by falsifying documents.

Taware Already in Jail for Porsche Crash Cover-Up

Dr Taware is no stranger to controversy. In 2023, he was arrested in connection with the high-profile Pune Porsche crash case, where a minor boy allegedly drove a luxury car into a motorbike, killing two people. Taware was accused of manipulating the teenager’s blood reports, supposedly to show that he had not consumed alcohol.

While that case is still under investigation, Taware’s arrest in the kidney racket has now added a new layer to his legal troubles.

Taware will be produced in court today, and the police are expected to seek his custody for further interrogation in the transplant case. Investigators say they are looking into how many transplants he may have approved improperly during his time as committee head.