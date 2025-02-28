Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Pune Rape Case Accused Detained: 48-Hr Manhunt To Drone Search, How Cops Nabbed Dattatraya Gade

After more than two days on the run, Gade was finally detained on Friday at midnight in Shirur Tehsil. The arrest was a result of a coordinated effort between various police units, combined with the use of modern technology.

After an intense 48-hour manhunt involving drones, sniffer dogs, and 13 dedicated police teams, Pune Police have successfully detained Dattatraya Gade, the prime suspect in the shocking rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary bus at Pune’s Swargate bus station. Gade, a 37-year-old history-sheeter, was captured in Shirur Tehsil around midnight on Friday, bringing an end to a state-wide search.

Who is Dattatraya Gade?

Dattatraya Gade, a resident of Gunat village in Shirur taluka, is no stranger to the Pune Police. With a long criminal record spanning at least six cases, including theft, robbery, and chain-snatching, Gade has been involved in crimes across Pune city, Pune rural, and Ahmednagar districts. Despite his criminal history, he had been out on bail since 2019. In 2020, Pune Rural Police had taken preventive action against him under Section 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Working as a car driver, Gade frequently ferried passengers between Pune and Ahmednagar. It is alleged that he targeted female passengers, robbing them of their gold ornaments at knifepoint.

The Crime: A Shocking Incident at Swargate

The horrific crime took place in the early hours of Tuesday, February 25, around 5:30 to 6 am. The 26-year-old victim, who was waiting at the Swargate bus depot to catch a bus to her hometown in Satara district, was misled by Gade into entering an empty Shivshahi bus. Once inside the semi-luxury air-conditioned vehicle, he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The crime occurred just 100 meters away from the Swargate police station, making the incident all the more alarming.

The Statewide Manhunt: Drones, Sniffer Dogs, and 13 Police Teams

As soon as the crime was reported, Pune Police launched an immediate search. Thirteen police teams were deployed across Maharashtra to track down Gade. Intelligence suggested that he may have been hiding in the sugarcane fields near his residence in Shirur, prompting the police to use drones and sniffer dogs for a thorough search.

To expedite the process, the Pune city police offered a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information leading to Gade’s capture. They also released his photograph and urged informants to contact senior police inspector Yuvraj Nandre or police sub-inspector Punam Patil, guaranteeing confidentiality.

Midnight Capture in Shirur: Gade’s Arrest

After more than two days on the run, Gade was finally detained on Friday at midnight in Shirur Tehsil. The arrest was a result of a coordinated effort between various police units, combined with the use of modern technology. Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh confirmed the arrest, adding that Gade’s pending cases are currently under trial.

The police are now investigating whether Gade may have been involved in other sexual assault cases. With his capture, authorities hope to bring justice to the victim and prevent further crimes by this repeat offender.

