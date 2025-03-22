Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Pune Techie Kills 3-Year-Old Son Over Wife’s Alleged Affair, Shocking Details Revealed

Pune Techie Kills 3-Year-Old Son Over Wife’s Alleged Affair, Shocking Details Revealed

The accused, identified as Madhav Tiketi, originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was later found intoxicated in a lodge.

Pune Techie Kills 3-Year-Old Son Over Wife’s Alleged Affair, Shocking Details Revealed

Pune Murder


A tragic incident unfolded in Pune’s Chandan Nagar area, where a 38-year-old IT professional allegedly killed his three-and-a-half-year-old son over suspicions of his wife’s extramarital affair.

The child’s throat was slit, and his body was dumped in a forested area.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Father Found Drunk in Lodge After Crime

The accused, identified as Madhav Tiketi, originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was later found intoxicated in a lodge. His son, Himmat Madhav Tiketi, was the only child of Madhav and his wife, Swaroopa.

According to police reports, Madhav suspected Swaroopa of being unfaithful, leading to a heated argument on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Timeline of the Shocking Incident

Following the altercation, Madhav took his young son and left the house. He first spent time at a bar before heading to a supermarket around 12:30 PM. Later, he moved towards a forested area near Chandan Nagar.

As hours passed without any contact, Swaroopa became increasingly worried and filed a missing person report at the Chandan Nagar police station late at night.

CCTV Footage Provides Crucial Evidence

Police analyzed CCTV footage, which showed Madhav with his son at 2:30 PM. However, by 5:00 PM, he was spotted alone purchasing clothes, raising suspicions.

Authorities tracked his mobile phone location and found him heavily intoxicated in a lodge. Upon regaining consciousness, he admitted to the gruesome crime.

Acting on Madhav’s confession, police discovered the child’s lifeless body in the forest, confirming that his throat had been slit. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

A senior police official stated, “The child’s mother reported him missing last night. During the investigation, we found the father drunk in a lodge. Upon questioning, he confessed to the crime. He has been arrested, and a murder case has been registered.”

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the case.

ALSO READ: Meerut Murder Horror: Autopsy Reveals Head Severed, Hands Cut Off, Body Stuffed In Cement

Filed under

Latest Crime news Pune murder pune techie

Pune Murder

Pune Techie Kills 3-Year-Old Son Over Wife’s Alleged Affair, Shocking Details Revealed
newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli And Shah Rukh Khan’s Fun Dance On Jhoome Jo Pathan At IPL...
newsx

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,...
newsx

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies Eden Gardens With His Unmatched Charm
newsx

Meerut Murder Horror: Autopsy Reveals Head Severed, Hands Cut Off, Body Stuffed In Cement
Karan Aujla at IPL Openin

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Virat Kohli And Shah Rukh Khan’s Fun Dance On Jhoome Jo Pathan At IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony – Don’t Miss!

Watch: Virat Kohli And Shah Rukh Khan’s Fun Dance On Jhoome Jo Pathan At IPL...

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,...

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies Eden Gardens With His Unmatched Charm

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Electrifies Eden Gardens With His Unmatched Charm

Meerut Murder Horror: Autopsy Reveals Head Severed, Hands Cut Off, Body Stuffed In Cement

Meerut Murder Horror: Autopsy Reveals Head Severed, Hands Cut Off, Body Stuffed In Cement

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

Entertainment

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani, And Karan Aujla At Eden Gardens

Watch | IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony Kicks Off With Grand Performances Shreya Ghoshal, Disha Patani,

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025: Karan Aujla Gets Slammed For Lip-Syncing, Dubbed ‘Complete Trash’ Without Auto-Tune

How Much Did Shreya Ghoshal Charge For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

How Much Did Shreya Ghoshal Charge For IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Drop First Collaborative Album ‘I Said I Love You First’

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Why Has TikTok Pulled Down Its ‘Chubby Filter’? Here’s What Exactly Happened

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival