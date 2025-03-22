Pune Techie Kills 3-Year-Old Son Over Wife’s Alleged Affair, Shocking Details Revealed

The accused, identified as Madhav Tiketi, originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was later found intoxicated in a lodge.

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune’s Chandan Nagar area, where a 38-year-old IT professional allegedly killed his three-and-a-half-year-old son over suspicions of his wife’s extramarital affair.

The child’s throat was slit, and his body was dumped in a forested area.

Father Found Drunk in Lodge After Crime

The accused, identified as Madhav Tiketi, originally from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was later found intoxicated in a lodge. His son, Himmat Madhav Tiketi, was the only child of Madhav and his wife, Swaroopa.

According to police reports, Madhav suspected Swaroopa of being unfaithful, leading to a heated argument on Thursday afternoon.

Timeline of the Shocking Incident

Following the altercation, Madhav took his young son and left the house. He first spent time at a bar before heading to a supermarket around 12:30 PM. Later, he moved towards a forested area near Chandan Nagar.

As hours passed without any contact, Swaroopa became increasingly worried and filed a missing person report at the Chandan Nagar police station late at night.

CCTV Footage Provides Crucial Evidence

Police analyzed CCTV footage, which showed Madhav with his son at 2:30 PM. However, by 5:00 PM, he was spotted alone purchasing clothes, raising suspicions.

Authorities tracked his mobile phone location and found him heavily intoxicated in a lodge. Upon regaining consciousness, he admitted to the gruesome crime.

Acting on Madhav’s confession, police discovered the child’s lifeless body in the forest, confirming that his throat had been slit. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

A senior police official stated, “The child’s mother reported him missing last night. During the investigation, we found the father drunk in a lodge. Upon questioning, he confessed to the crime. He has been arrested, and a murder case has been registered.”

Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the case.

