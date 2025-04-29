“Punishment Will Be Beyond Their Imagination”: PM Modi Gives Armed Forces Full Freedom To Respond To Pahalgam Terror Attack

PM Modi says terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack will face “punishment beyond imagination.” Indian military given full freedom to choose time, target, and action.

In a strong message following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted the Indian armed forces full operational freedom to respond. He said the military can decide the mode, targets, and timing of India’s action in reply to the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

During a high-level security meeting held on Tuesday, Modi stated it is India’s national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism. This meeting was attended by key defence officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the Chiefs of Army, Navy, and Air Force. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also participated.

A source present in the meeting quoted PM Modi saying, “They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response.” The quote was reported by news agency PTI.

Earlier, PM Modi had strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack and directly pointed fingers at Pakistan, known for supporting terror activities against India. He assured the nation that those responsible would be punished. “Punishment would be beyond their imagination,” he said, promising to bring both terrorists and their backers to justice.

India’s recent history includes surgical strikes in 2016 after the Uri attack, and the Balakot airstrike in 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack. This latest statement from Modi signals that India may again consider a firm military response.

Apart from military preparations, the Indian government has also taken diplomatic steps. In response to the Pahalgam attack, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The treaty, which governs water sharing between the two countries, has been a sensitive and powerful diplomatic tool.

Earlier on the same day, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan also held a separate high-level security meeting. It included the chiefs of three paramilitary forces and senior officers from two national security agencies. While the official agenda wasn’t revealed, sources believe the focus was on strengthening internal security and intelligence coordination.

This move comes amid rising public anger and calls for a strong reply after innocent lives were lost in the attack on civilians in Pahalgam.

