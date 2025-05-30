Home
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under 'Operation Shield'

Punjab And Haryana To Conduct Statewide Mock Drills Under ‘Operation Shield’

As part of the nationwide emergency preparedness initiative Operation Shield, the states of Punjab and Haryana will carry out full-scale mock drills on Saturday, May 31, simulating large-scale attacks and disasters.

As part of the nationwide emergency preparedness initiative Operation Shield, the states of Punjab and Haryana will carry out full-scale mock drills on Saturday, May 31, simulating large-scale attacks and disasters. The drills are designed to test coordination between district administrations, law enforcement, and civilians, particularly in border-sensitive areas.

Sirens, Blackouts, and Emergency Response in Focus

Punjab’s Special Director General of Police, Sanjeev Kalra, confirmed that drills will begin at 6 pm across all districts, particularly in western border areas. The exercise will include blackout procedures, siren alerts, fire response actions, and the involvement of armed forces. Kalra said, “A detailed meeting has already been held with all district administrations to ensure the drill runs smoothly.”

In Haryana, similar exercises will commence at 5 pm, with 32,000 volunteers participating statewide. Haryana Joint Secretary Sunita Mishra stated that these drills are aligned with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) protocols. Volunteers from civil defence forces are being briefed and trained in advance.

Meanwhile, Operation Shield drills in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh have been postponed due to administrative reasons. A notification from Gujarat’s Information Department indicated that revised dates will be shared soon. Chief Secretary Jayanti Ravi had earlier reviewed preparations virtually and instructed District Collectors to ensure smooth execution of blackout measures, air raid alerts, and inter-agency communication.

The mock drills follow Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Authorities say preparedness at the civil level is now essential to handle any retaliatory threats.

