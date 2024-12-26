Punjab BANDH On Dec 30: Road, Railways To Be Impacted

A farmer leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee, said that a statewide bandh for Punjab has been called for December 30. Speaking to the media, Sarvan Singh Pandher said the bandh has garnered support from several unions and groups across the state. The bandh will be effective from 7 am to 4 pm, he added. Speaking further, the farmer leader said government and private offices in Punjab will remain closed, and there will be disruptions in rail movement and road traffic as well. However, emergency services will remain operational, he said