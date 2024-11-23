Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Punjab: BJP’s Kewal Dhillon Expresses Faith In Victory Of Barnala seat

Kewal Singh Dhillon, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he was confident the party will win the seat

Votes for Punjab’s four assembly constituencies in the by-election are now being counted. A few days ago, elections were held for the assembly constituencies of Barnala, Gidderbaha, Chabbewal, and Dera Baba Nanak.

Kewal Singh Dhillon, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he was confident the party will win the seat during the vote-counting process for the Barnala assembly by-election on Saturday. Additionally, he made fun of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by claiming that the Punjabi AAP government has nothing to offer the electorate.

Dhillon Contesting from Barnala Constituency

“People have made up their minds. We have got a huge mandate. We are confident and sure that within one or two hours Barnala will BJP’s lotus bloom. There is no competition here. The foundation stone for the future BJP government will be laid down in Punjab today, from Barnala. People have realised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has failed to fulfil promises for which they were given such a massive mandate. It has nothing to show to the voters. People will reject AAP as they have realised that development happens where the BJP government is present. The BJP’s lotus will bloom in Barnala and BJP will form the future government in Punjab,” BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon told ANI in Punjabi.

Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab on voter turnout

Dhillon is contesting from the Barnala assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, and his main opponents are Kuldeep Singh Dhillon Kala Dhillon contesting on the Indian National Congress (INC) ticket. Meanwhile, AAP has fielded Harinder Singh Dhaliwal from the Barnala assembly seat.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, Sibin C, the highest turnout of 81 per cent was recorded in the 84-Gidderbaha constituency by 6 pm. The voter turnout in other constituencies was as follows — 63 per cent in 10-Dera Baba Nanak, 54 per cent in 103-Barnala, and 53 per cent in 44-Chabbewal.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

