Punjab Blasts Accused ‘Wanted Gangster’ Happy Passia Arrested In US

Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, one of India’s most wanted gangsters with alleged terror links, has been arrested in the United States. The arrest was made in Sacramento, California, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in coordination with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Passia was carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and had been a constant source of concern for both Punjab Police and central intelligence agencies for his involvement in multiple terror-related incidents in Punjab.

Linked to 14 Terror Attacks

According to the NIA, Happy Passia is allegedly responsible for at least 14 terror attacks in Punjab in recent years. Among these was a high-profile incident in January 2025, when a senior police officer’s vehicle exploded near the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. While the cause was initially unclear, investigators suspected a modified carburettor device had been used. Passia later claimed responsibility for the attack and issued further threats, vowing retaliation for alleged police action against his family.

International Terror Links

Investigations have revealed that Passia maintained close operational links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror outfits such as Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the late Harvinder Singh Rinda’s network. He is also named in an NIA case registered on October 1, 2024, connected to a hand grenade attack on a house in Chandigarh. The case is being investigated under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, among others.

In March 2025, the NIA chargesheeted four operatives of the BKI, including Passia and Pakistan-based designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, holding them as primary conspirators in the Chandigarh grenade attack.

FBI Confirms Arrest

In a post on social media platform X, the FBI’s Sacramento division confirmed Passia’s arrest, stating:

“Today, Harpreet Singh, an alleged terrorist responsible for terror attacks in Punjab, India, was arrested by the #FBI and #ERO in Sacramento. Linked to two international terrorist groups, he entered the U.S. illegally and used burner phones to evade capture.”

Following his arrest, Passia’s first images in FBI custody have surfaced, marking a significant milestone for Indian security agencies tracking him for years.

