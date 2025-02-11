Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann And AAP MLAs Meet Arvind Kejriwal Amid Defection Rumors After Delhi Debacle

The meeting is a result of AAP's poor performance in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP could only secure 22. On the other hand, Congress failed to win any seats for the third time in a row.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with the Aam Aadmi Party‘s MLAs, have arrived at Kapurthala House in Delhi for an important meeting with AAP’s national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, on February 11, 2025. There have been growing rumors within AAP that many of its members may leave the party. This is because it is being claimed that nearly 30 AAP MLAs are in contact with opposition parties, especially Congress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The meeting is a result of AAP’s poor performance in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP could only secure 22. On the other hand, Congress failed to win any seats for the third time in a row. This loss in Delhi has raised concerns about AAP’s future in Punjab, which is currently its only stronghold.

#WATCH | Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrives in Delhi ahead of the meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs with party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/fGCE3gtQwD Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

The Stakes for Punjab and AAP

The Punjab unit of AAP, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, along with Cabinet ministers and MLAs, had worked hard in Delhi to support AAP candidates during the recent elections. They highlighted Punjab’s achievements under AAP’s rule, such as creating 50,000 government jobs, offering free electricity up to 300 units, and setting up ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ modeled after Delhi’s ‘Mohalla Clinics.’ However, concerns are growing in Punjab, with many fearing that the state might face similar challenges as Delhi.

Opposition parties, particularly Congress, have quickly seized on AAP’s troubles. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa recently claimed that more than 30 AAP MLAs are in contact with his party, ready to switch sides. This has fueled speculation about a leadership change in Punjab, with rumors suggesting that Kejriwal might replace Bhagwant Mann, especially as many MLAs and party workers are said to be more aligned with Kejriwal. This situation adds to AAP’s troubles in Punjab, especially with a by-election looming in the Ludhiana (West) constituency.

The meeting scheduled for February 13 had already been delayed twice, reflecting the party’s internal crisis. While the agenda remains unclear, sources suggest that Kejriwal is likely to give a motivational “pep talk” to the MLAs. He is expected to urge them to reconnect with their voters, reminding them of their roots as “aam aadmi” and warning them against the lure of power and its benefits. This meeting is seen as part of an ongoing effort to assess the party’s current situation and plan its future strategy amid the turmoil.

The recent events have brought the much-discussed ‘Operation Lotus’ into the spotlight. This term refers to the alleged efforts by opposition parties, particularly the BJP, to lure MLAs from other parties. AAP has previously accused the BJP of trying to poach its legislators, although Kejriwal and the party have consistently denied these claims. However, with the growing rumors of defections, the AAP leadership is now feeling the pressure.

Malvinder Singh Kang, AAP’s Member of Parliament from Anandpur Sahib, described the upcoming meeting as a regular organizational session to gather feedback and refine the party’s strategy. He emphasized that the session would help the leadership shape its future actions based on insights from local party leaders and MLAs. Despite this, the rumors of defections and leadership issues continue to trouble AAP, especially in Punjab, where uncertainty looms over the party’s future.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Is The Real Culprit’: Mallikarjun Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP Over Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Resignation