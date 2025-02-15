Home
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Second Batch of Deportees From The US, Targets Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday arrived at Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar to receive the second batch of Indians deported from the United States.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Second Batch of Deportees From The US, Targets Centre


Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday arrived at Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar to receive the second batch of Indians deported from the United States. The aircraft carrying 119 deportees is scheduled to land later in the day.

Speaking at the airport, Mann strongly criticized the BJP-led central government, accusing it of tarnishing the image of Amritsar by allowing deportation flights to land in the holy city.

“Would a deportation flight be allowed to land in Vatican City? Amritsar is a sacred city, and the BJP is deliberately defaming it,” Mann remarked.

Support for Deportees

Mann assured that the Punjab government would assist the deported individuals in rebuilding their lives.

“These people are ours, and we will provide them with opportunities according to their skills. The government will offer all possible help,” he said.

According to Mann, the Ministry of External Affairs informed him that the flight was expected to arrive by 10 PM. Unlike regular flights, it would be handled at a separate location instead of the main terminal. Punjab government vehicles have been arranged to assist deportees, and accommodation and food facilities have been set up for those from other states.

“In Amritsar, around 1,00,000 people partake in langar daily, and we will ensure that no one goes hungry,” he added.

Criticism of the Central Government

Taking a dig at the Centre, Mann questioned why deportation flights from the US could land in Amritsar but not in Delhi.

“If Amritsar is closer to the US than Delhi, the central government should also launch direct flights from Amritsar to the US and Canada to save on fuel,” he quipped.

He further stated that India could have sent its own aircraft to bring back the deportees, treating them with more dignity. Additionally, Mann vowed to take strict action against fraudulent immigration agents and travel consultants involved in illegal migration.

