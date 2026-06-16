‘Person in That Video Is…’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Viral Video After Akal Takht Declares Him ‘Anti-Guru’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday “categorically and completely” rejected the authenticity of a viral video, terming it as part of a “false propaganda” to defame him, adding that the person seen in the video “does not match his physique or height.” The Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader today expressed concern over a recent edict issued by the ‘Jathedar’ of Akal Takht (the highest temporal and spiritual seat of Sikhs) regarding a video allegedly featuring him that has been widely circulated on social media and said that “people sitting in such high religious positions were carrying out false propaganda at the behest of their political masters.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Viral Clip

“I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video,” Mann said in a video message that was shared on his social media platform X. “The person in the video is not me. The person in the video neither matches my height nor build, ” the Punjab CM said.







Addressing the issue further, Mann said, “Today, I want to share some thoughts with you regarding a very serious matter. Recently, an edict (hukumnama) was issued by the jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, certain statements concerning me, based on a specific video, saying that the video is not AI-generated or doctored. When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me.”

“However, I am surprised at how individuals holding such exalted religious offices are engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters. spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame me…,” he added.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Fake Propoganda

Mann further alleged that religion was being used as a tool for political purposes while stating that he respected the authority of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

“Religion is being exploited… While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire ‘Sangat’ is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there. Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong…,” he said.

“…they are using these dirty tactics and using religion as a tool. I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib to be supreme and I bow my head before it,” the Punjab CM said in his video message today.

Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann ‘Anti-Guru’

Mann’s clarification follows after the Akal Takht on Monday evening pronounced a decree in which the Sikh clergy led by Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, directed the Sikh Panth (community) to shun ties with Mann.

Earlier, on January 15 this year, Mann, after being summoned, had appeared before the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar. He was questioned by Sangh Sahib about the alleged viral video, but Mann maintained the video was fabricated. The Chief Minister had also proposed that the video be examined by a forensic laboratory.

Inputs from ANI

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