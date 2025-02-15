Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Punjab CM Flags ‘Conspiracy’ As US Military Plane Carrying Indian Deportees Lands In Amritsar

The arrival of a US military aircraft carrying 119 Indian deportees at Amritsar International Airport has sparked political controversy, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleging a conspiracy to "defame Punjab and Punjabis".

Punjab CM Flags ‘Conspiracy’ As US Military Plane Carrying Indian Deportees Lands In Amritsar


The arrival of a US military aircraft carrying 119 Indian deportees at Amritsar International Airport on Saturday (February 16) has triggered a political storm, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging a deliberate attempt to “defame Punjab and Punjabis.”

This marks the second instance of a US military plane repatriating Indian nationals after a similar aircraft brought back 104 illegal immigrants last week. The deportees reportedly include 67 individuals from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, according to sources cited by PTI. Reports suggest that such deportations could continue on a bi-weekly basis until all undocumented Indian migrants in the US are returned.

The move is part of the US administration’s intensified deportation drive following Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. The deportation comes shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, where he met President Trump. In a joint press conference, Modi confirmed that India would take back all illegal immigrants who lack valid documentation.

However, Bhagwant Mann has questioned the rationale behind selecting Amritsar as the landing site for these deportation flights. “There is a conspiracy to defame Punjab. Why are these planes not landing in Ahmedabad, Delhi, or any other city? Amritsar was deliberately chosen to portray that only Punjabis migrate illegally,” he said. The Chief Minister also expressed concerns over the use of US military planes, emphasizing the proximity of Pakistan. “Lahore is just 40 km away. What kind of foreign policy is this?” Mann asked.

Mann’s Criticism

Mann also criticized the alleged mistreatment of deportees, highlighting that many were handcuffed during the repatriation process. He called on the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to clarify the criteria for selecting Amritsar and demanded an immediate change in the aircraft’s landing destination.

Responding to Mann’s allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dismissed the claims as politically motivated. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh explained that Amritsar was chosen due to its geographical advantage. “Amritsar is the nearest international airport for flights entering India from the US. Mr. Mann is spreading conspiracy theories due to his lack of knowledge,” Singh stated. He further alleged that Punjab was being disproportionately highlighted in media coverage, despite deportees also hailing from Gujarat and Haryana.

The issue has fueled a fresh round of political debate, with opposition parties questioning the Centre’s handling of deportation policies, while the ruling BJP has maintained that the landings are based on logistical factors rather than any targeted agenda against Punjab.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Government Transfers Covid-19 Corruption Probe To CID From SIT

Filed under

bhagwant mann punjab

