Punjab Congress Reshuffle After High Command Meeting Amid Party Infighting: Sachin Pilot Named New In-Charge, Bhupesh Baghel Shifted

As part of a significant reorganisation of its top-level hierarchy, the Congress high command on Saturday announced Sachin Pilot as the new AICC General Secretary in charge of Punjab. This decision was made at a very important moment in the history of the Punjab Congress as the party is witnessing a growing number of internal contradictions among the senior-level leaders of the state. The new appointments will see Bhupesh Baghel taking charge of Assam in lieu of Punjab.

Sachin Pilot Takes Charge of Punjab Congress

According to the latest list of appointments announced by the party, Sachin Pilot has been tasked with the supervision of the Punjab Congress as its new AICC General Secretary in-charge. It is to be noted that the decision was taken just a day after an important meeting of the Congress leadership held in Delhi. Among the people who participated in the meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi were Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The meeting apparently focused on the methods through which the differences between the top leaders of the Punjab Congress could be solved and how the organisation of the Congress could be strengthened in Punjab. It is believed that Pilot’s appointment is a major step taken by the high command of the Punjab Congress to settle the differences within the party and organise it well for the future.

Bhupesh Baghel Moved to Assam as Congress Reshuffles AICC Roles

The former in-charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, has been appointed the AICC General Secretary in charge of Assam. Other appointments have also been made as part of the Congress reshuffle. Randeep Singh Surjewala has been given additional charge of Gujarat Congress while keeping in charge of Karnataka. Sukhdeo Bhagat has been appointed the in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

While Dr Sirivella Prasad will take charge of Maharashtra, P V Mohan has been put in charge of Andhra Pradesh. The appointments have been made after approval from the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The Congress president has reappointed/reassigned various party functionaries as AICC general secretaries/in-charges of respective states with immediate effect,” KC Venugopal, AICC General Secretary, told PTI.

Punjab Congress Leadership Crisis Discussed at Delhi Meeting

The timing of Sachin Pilot’s appointment is significant. The Congress leadership held detailed discussions on Friday to examine the political situation in Punjab. Various options were reportedly considered to break the organisational deadlock. Field reports on senior Punjab leaders, gathered independently by the Congress high command, were also discussed.

The leadership is believed to have examined the reasons behind the ongoing Punjab Congress infighting. Complaints about some leaders pursuing individual political agendas were also part of the wider assessment.

Pilot’s political appeal in Punjab was reportedly among the factors considered by the Congress leadership. His appointment now puts the party’s efforts to resolve internal differences into action.

Congress Thanks Outgoing General Secretaries

The Congress also acknowledged the contribution of several outgoing General Secretaries and in-charges.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the following outgoing General Secretary/In-charges — Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore,” Venugopal said. Mukul Wasnik will continue as an AICC General Secretary.

The latest Congress organisational changes signal a wider effort by the party leadership to strengthen its state units. For Punjab, however, the focus will remain firmly on whether Sachin Pilot can help bring senior leaders together and end the infighting that has troubled the state Congress.