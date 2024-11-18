Punjab: Farmers to March to Delhi on December 6, Demanding MSP Guarantees

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced on Monday their decision to march towards Delhi on December 6

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced on Monday their decision to march towards Delhi on December 6, demanding that the central government address their long-standing issues. These include a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on crops and other critical farmer welfare measures.

The decision came after a meeting of farmer leaders in Chandigarh, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing protests. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, when security forces blocked their initial “Delhi Chalo” march.

A Long Wait for Dialogue Ends in Action

Speaking to the media, KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed frustration over the government’s inaction.

“After a long wait, we have decided to head towards Delhi. We will move towards Delhi on December 6,” Pandher declared.

Criticizing the central government for its failure to initiate talks, Pandher said, “We have been left with no option. We waited peacefully for the government for nine months. But now we will head towards Delhi.”

The march to Delhi will involve farmers moving in batches from the Shambhu border, adding momentum to their ongoing agitation.

Protests Persist at Punjab-Haryana Border

For the past 280 days, farmers have maintained their protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, demanding attention to their grievances. Tejveer Singh of the Bharatiya Kisan Union pointed out that the government has not held talks with them since February 18, leaving their demands unaddressed.

“Our peaceful protests have continued for over nine months, yet the government remains indifferent,” Singh said, highlighting the farmers’ resolve.

Escalation Through Hunger Strike and Mass Mobilization

Last week, the farmers announced plans to intensify their agitation. Starting November 26, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal will undertake a fast unto death to draw attention to their demands.

The key issues raised by the farmers include:

A legal guarantee for MSP on crops.

on crops. Farm debt waiver to alleviate financial burdens.

to alleviate financial burdens. Pensions for farmers and farm laborers , ensuring basic security.

, ensuring basic security. A freeze on electricity tariff hikes to reduce operational costs.

to reduce operational costs. Withdrawal of police cases filed against protesting farmers.

filed against protesting farmers. Justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence , where several farmers lost their lives.

, where several farmers lost their lives. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 , which protects farmers’ rights.

, which protects farmers’ rights. Compensation for families of farmers who died during the 2020-21 protests.