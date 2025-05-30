Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Authorities are investigating the cause, with initial reports suggesting the blast may be related to firecracker materials.

Punjab Firecracker Factory Blast In Sri Muktsar Sahib Kills 4, Several Injured: Rescue Underway

Four people were killed and several injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab. Several factory workers are feared to be trapped after the blast, while the rescue operation is underway.


Four people were killed and several injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab. Several factory workers are feared to be trapped after the blast, while the rescue operation is underway. The explosion occurred late last night, and the police reached the site of the accident in the morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Akhil Chaudhary, told the media, “…Four people died when the building collapsed following the explosion. Rescue operations are underway and the injured have been admitted to the hospital…”

He added that the Police will carry out the necessary investigation. When asked about the cause of the blast, he said, “It seems to be something related to the firecracker material, but it is subject to further investigation. The forensic team will come and examine, then something can be said with certainty.”

“The labourers recently joined the factory…They were outsiders (not from Punjab),” the SSP said. He told the media that there were two units- manufacturing and packaging- operating there.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Almost 50 labourers work in the factory’

Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lambi, said, “Late last night, a blast occurred at a firecracker factory…Almost 50 labourers work in the factory…Four bodies have been recovered, and 27 injured have been admitted to the hospital.”

The visuals show people using a crane and hammers to break through the bricks and walls to rescue the trapped workers. In a similar incident, an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Sunday. After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control immediately.

The state of Tamil Nadu, last month, witnessed another explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. According to the police, there have been no reports of loss of life.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: All 3 Accused Sentenced To Rigorous Life Imprisonment By Uttarakhand Court

Filed under

Punjab firecracker factory blast Sri Muktsar Sahib explosion

Actor and politician Kama

‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row
Union Home Minister Amit

Amit Shah Visits Shelling-Hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara In Poonch, Meets Families Affected By Pakistan’s Cross-Border...
newsx

PM Modi Meets 14 Year Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi At Patna Airport, Watch
Actor-politician Vijay, a

‘Avoid Religion And Caste Like We Avoid Drugs’, TVK’s Vijay Tells Tamil Nadu Students
The U.S. Justice Departme

US Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Boeing Case, Seeks to Cancel Trial
Defence Minister Rajnath

‘Could’ve Been Divided into Four’: Rajnath Singh Hails Indian Navy’s Power, Warns Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row

‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row

Amit Shah Visits Shelling-Hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara In Poonch, Meets Families Affected By Pakistan’s Cross-Border Attacks

Amit Shah Visits Shelling-Hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara In Poonch, Meets Families Affected By Pakistan’s Cross-Border...

PM Modi Meets 14 Year Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi At Patna Airport, Watch

PM Modi Meets 14 Year Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi At Patna Airport, Watch

‘Avoid Religion And Caste Like We Avoid Drugs’, TVK’s Vijay Tells Tamil Nadu Students

‘Avoid Religion And Caste Like We Avoid Drugs’, TVK’s Vijay Tells Tamil Nadu Students

US Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Boeing Case, Seeks to Cancel Trial

US Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Boeing Case, Seeks to Cancel Trial

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth