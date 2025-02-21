Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Punjab & Haryana HC Adjourns Jailed Amritpal Singh’s Petition To Attend Parliament Session

Punjab & Haryana HC Adjourns Jailed Amritpal Singh’s Petition To Attend Parliament Session

The Punjab and Haryana High Court deferred the hearing on the petition filed by incarcerated Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who sought permission to attend the ongoing parliamentary session amid concerns that his seat may be declared vacant due to prolonged absence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Punjab & Haryana HC Adjourns Jailed Amritpal Singh’s Petition To Attend Parliament Session


The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred the hearing on the petition filed by incarcerated Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who sought permission to attend the ongoing parliamentary session amid concerns that his seat may be declared vacant due to prolonged absence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The court has directed the Union of India to clarify whether Parliament has constituted the requisite committee to deliberate on such matters. The case has been adjourned until Tuesday, February 25.

During the proceedings, Amritpal Singh’s legal counsel contended that he has only 6 remaining days to attend Parliament before his seat is rendered vacant and his membership stands disqualified.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Article 101(4) of the Indian Constitution stipulates that if a Member of Parliament remains absent for over 60 days without prior approval from the House, their seat may be declared vacant.

As of now, Amritpal Singh, who represents Khadoor Sahib as an Independent MP, has been absent for 46 days, leaving him with a narrow window of 12 days before potential disqualification.

Previously, on January 23, Singh had filed a similar petition seeking permission to attend the parliamentary session and participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In his plea, he asserted that his continued absence was disenfranchising his 1.9 million constituents, depriving them of parliamentary representation. He further alleged that his detention was politically motivated, aimed at suppressing his growing influence.

Amritpal Singh, who secured a parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency, hails from Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar. He is presently detained in Assam’s Dibrugarh district under the National Security Act (NSA).

Prior to his political ascent, Singh resided in Dubai but returned to Punjab in 2022 following the demise of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Subsequently, he assumed leadership of Sidhu’s pro-Khalistani organization, Waris Punjab De.

His arrest on April 23, 2023, in Moga’s Rode village followed a violent confrontation between his supporters and law enforcement personnel at Ajnala police station.

The protest was orchestrated to secure the release of an aide detained for making inflammatory, pro-Khalistan statements. His incarceration and subsequent legal battle continue to be a focal point in Punjab’s evolving political landscape.

Read More: Hate Speech Case: Kerala HC Declines Anticipatory Bail Plea Of BJP Leader P C George

Filed under

amritpal singh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Got The USAID Money As BJP And Congress Clash Over Funding Report?

Who Got The USAID Money As BJP And Congress Clash Over Funding Report?

‘Dragon’ Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

‘Dragon’ Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Mahakumbh: Four Devotees Complete 350 KM On Cycle To Prayagraj For ‘Holy’ Kumbh Snan

Mahakumbh: Four Devotees Complete 350 KM On Cycle To Prayagraj For ‘Holy’ Kumbh Snan

Hate Speech Case: Kerala HC Declines Anticipatory Bail Plea Of BJP Leader P C George

Hate Speech Case: Kerala HC Declines Anticipatory Bail Plea Of BJP Leader P C George

Meet the Man Offering Digital Mahakumbh Snan For ₹1,100—Here’s How It Works

Meet the Man Offering Digital Mahakumbh Snan For ₹1,100—Here’s How It Works

Entertainment

‘Dragon’ Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

‘Dragon’ Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

Preity Zinta Slams Social Media Cynicism Says, ‘What’s happening On Social Media?’

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

‘Dada’ Coming To Big Screen, Rajkummar Rao To Play The Lead!

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox