Punjab & Haryana HC Adjourns Jailed Amritpal Singh’s Petition To Attend Parliament Session

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday deferred the hearing on the petition filed by incarcerated Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who sought permission to attend the ongoing parliamentary session amid concerns that his seat may be declared vacant due to prolonged absence.

The court has directed the Union of India to clarify whether Parliament has constituted the requisite committee to deliberate on such matters. The case has been adjourned until Tuesday, February 25.

During the proceedings, Amritpal Singh’s legal counsel contended that he has only 6 remaining days to attend Parliament before his seat is rendered vacant and his membership stands disqualified.

Article 101(4) of the Indian Constitution stipulates that if a Member of Parliament remains absent for over 60 days without prior approval from the House, their seat may be declared vacant.

As of now, Amritpal Singh, who represents Khadoor Sahib as an Independent MP, has been absent for 46 days, leaving him with a narrow window of 12 days before potential disqualification.

Previously, on January 23, Singh had filed a similar petition seeking permission to attend the parliamentary session and participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In his plea, he asserted that his continued absence was disenfranchising his 1.9 million constituents, depriving them of parliamentary representation. He further alleged that his detention was politically motivated, aimed at suppressing his growing influence.

Amritpal Singh, who secured a parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib constituency, hails from Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar. He is presently detained in Assam’s Dibrugarh district under the National Security Act (NSA).

Prior to his political ascent, Singh resided in Dubai but returned to Punjab in 2022 following the demise of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. Subsequently, he assumed leadership of Sidhu’s pro-Khalistani organization, Waris Punjab De.

His arrest on April 23, 2023, in Moga’s Rode village followed a violent confrontation between his supporters and law enforcement personnel at Ajnala police station.

The protest was orchestrated to secure the release of an aide detained for making inflammatory, pro-Khalistan statements. His incarceration and subsequent legal battle continue to be a focal point in Punjab’s evolving political landscape.

