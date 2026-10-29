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Home > India News > Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Karwa Chauth is being observed on Thursday, October 29, across Punjab. Women observing the traditional fast are preparing for evening prayers and waiting for the Moon before completing their rituals. Check the expected Chand timing in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and other parts of Punjab, along with puja muhurat and fasting details.

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 16:08 IST

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival during which many married women observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast is generally observed from before sunrise until the Moon is sighted. Evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering prayers form important parts of the observance, although customs may vary between families.

The Punjab government’s 2026 holiday notification lists Karaka Chaturthi, also known as Karwa Chauth, on October 29. However, the government calendar does not certify city-wise Moonrise or puja timings. Those observing the fast should treat published Panchang calculations as estimates and consult a trusted local source for their location.

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Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Ludhiana

According to Drik Panchang’s city-specific Karwa Chauth calendar, the Moon is expected to rise in Ludhiana at approximately 8:16 PM IST on October 29. The same calendar lists the puja muhurat as approximately 5:41 PM to 6:59 PM.

These timings provide a guide for planning the evening rituals, but the actual sighting may happen later if clouds, buildings or other obstructions block the horizon. Devotees should check the local forecast before completing their fast.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time In Amritsar

In Amritsar, the expected Moonrise is approximately 8:18 PM IST, according to Drik Panchang’s city-specific listing. The published puja muhurat is approximately 5:44 PM to 7:02 PM.

The calculated timing for Amritsar differs slightly from the estimate for Ludhiana. Women observing the fast should use a location-specific forecast instead of assuming that the same Moonrise time applies throughout Punjab.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing In Jalandhar And Patiala

In Jalandhar, the city’s Panchang calendar lists Moonrise at approximately 8:16 PM IST on October 29. In Patiala, the expected Moonrise is approximately 8:15 PM IST, with a published puja muhurat of around 5:40 PM to 6:57 PM.

Residents in other cities, including Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Mohali and Ferozepur, should check their local Panchang for the relevant estimate. Even small geographical differences can affect calculated Moonrise times, while weather and the surrounding skyline can affect when the Moon becomes visible.

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

Karwa Chauth rituals traditionally include evening worship, listening to the vrat katha and offering prayers. The puja is generally performed during the auspicious evening window, before devotees wait for the Moon to appear.

The fast commonly begins before sunrise, often following the customary sargi meal, and continues until the Moon is sighted. After seeing the Moon, devotees offer arghya and complete the fast according to their family customs. Rituals may differ between households and communities.

Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE Updates: Important Details

  • Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

  • Ludhiana Moonrise: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

  • Amritsar Moonrise: Approximately 8:18 PM IST.

  • Jalandhar Moonrise: Approximately 8:16 PM IST.

  • Patiala Moonrise: Approximately 8:15 PM IST.

  • Important note: Moonrise and puja timings are based on published city-specific Panchang calendars, not government-certified figures. Actual visibility may depend on local conditions.

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Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
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Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details
Punjab Karwa Chauth 2026 Chand Timing LIVE Updates: Check Moonrise Time, Puja Muhurat And Fasting Details

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