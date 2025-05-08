Punjab Police Cancels Leaves, Goes on High Alert Due to Security Concerns

The large-scale changes are aimed at improving administrative efficiency and ensuring better field coordination, especially in light of recent security alerts.

The Punjab Police has issued an immediate cancellation of all leaves for its personnel, citing heightened security concerns. The police department stated this move is necessary to ensure full preparedness across the state.

Massive Administrative Overhaul in Punjab

In a significant bureaucratic shake-up, the Punjab government has announced a wide-ranging transfer of officers. This includes the reassignment of one IAS officer and 55 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers to new posts.

Among the key changes, Divya P (IAS, 2022) has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kharar, replacing Gurmander Singh (PCS).

Lovejeet Kalsi (PCS, 2012) will now serve as the Additional State Transport Commissioner. Meanwhile, Balbir Raj Singh (PCS, 2014) has been appointed Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority in Jalandhar, relieving Amanpal Singh of the additional duties.

Jai Inder Singh (PCS, 2016) has been made SDM of Phillaur, taking over from Amanpal Singh. Virpal Kaur (PCS, 2016) will assume the SDM post in Fazilka and also handle responsibilities as the Regional Transport Officer there.

Other new postings include Harpreet Singh Atwal (PCS, 2016) as RTO and SDM of Barnala, and Rajesh Kumar Sharma (PCS, 2016) as RTO of Sangrur.

New Roles Across Districts and Departments

The reshuffle touches multiple regions. Manjeet Kaur (PCS, 2016) has taken over as SDM of Bhawanigarh and Dirba. Naman Marken (PCS, 2016) is the new Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala.

Arashdeep Singh Lobana (PCS, 2016) will serve as both RTO and SDM in Pathankot. Shayari Malhotra (PCS, 2017) replaces Balbir Raj Singh as SDM of Jalandhar-II.

Vikramjit Singh Panthey (PCS, 2017) becomes Assistant Commissioner (General), Fazilka. Sanjeev Kumar (PCS, 2018) has been moved to Patiala as RTO.

Several newer PCS officers from the 2020 to 2025 batches are stepping into dual roles. These include Harnoor Kaur Dhillon as SDM and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Batala; and Gagandeep Singh (2020) as Secretary, RTA, Bathinda.

Wave of Fresh Appointments for Field Officers

The government has also strengthened its field operations by appointing numerous Chief Minister’s Field Officers across districts. This includes postings in Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Roopnagar, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and other districts.

Among the new names, Gurmit Singh (PCS, 2025) will be stationed in SAS Nagar, while Lovepreet Singh (PCS, 2025) becomes Assistant Commissioner (General), Sangrur. Satish Chander (PCS, 2025) has been posted in Patiala.

The large-scale changes are aimed at improving administrative efficiency and ensuring better field coordination, especially in light of recent security alerts.

