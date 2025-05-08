Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Punjab Police Cancels Leaves, Goes On High Alert Due To Security Concerns

Punjab Police Cancels Leaves, Goes On High Alert Due To Security Concerns

The large-scale changes are aimed at improving administrative efficiency and ensuring better field coordination, especially in light of recent security alerts.

Punjab Police Cancels Leaves, Goes On High Alert Due To Security Concerns

Punjab Police Cancels Leaves, Goes on High Alert Due to Security Concerns


The Punjab Police has issued an immediate cancellation of all leaves for its personnel, citing heightened security concerns. The police department stated this move is necessary to ensure full preparedness across the state.

Massive Administrative Overhaul in Punjab

In a significant bureaucratic shake-up, the Punjab government has announced a wide-ranging transfer of officers. This includes the reassignment of one IAS officer and 55 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers to new posts.

Among the key changes, Divya P (IAS, 2022) has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kharar, replacing Gurmander Singh (PCS).

Lovejeet Kalsi (PCS, 2012) will now serve as the Additional State Transport Commissioner. Meanwhile, Balbir Raj Singh (PCS, 2014) has been appointed Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority in Jalandhar, relieving Amanpal Singh of the additional duties.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jai Inder Singh (PCS, 2016) has been made SDM of Phillaur, taking over from Amanpal Singh. Virpal Kaur (PCS, 2016) will assume the SDM post in Fazilka and also handle responsibilities as the Regional Transport Officer there.

Other new postings include Harpreet Singh Atwal (PCS, 2016) as RTO and SDM of Barnala, and Rajesh Kumar Sharma (PCS, 2016) as RTO of Sangrur.

New Roles Across Districts and Departments

The reshuffle touches multiple regions. Manjeet Kaur (PCS, 2016) has taken over as SDM of Bhawanigarh and Dirba. Naman Marken (PCS, 2016) is the new Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Patiala.

Arashdeep Singh Lobana (PCS, 2016) will serve as both RTO and SDM in Pathankot. Shayari Malhotra (PCS, 2017) replaces Balbir Raj Singh as SDM of Jalandhar-II.

Vikramjit Singh Panthey (PCS, 2017) becomes Assistant Commissioner (General), Fazilka. Sanjeev Kumar (PCS, 2018) has been moved to Patiala as RTO.

Several newer PCS officers from the 2020 to 2025 batches are stepping into dual roles. These include Harnoor Kaur Dhillon as SDM and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Batala; and Gagandeep Singh (2020) as Secretary, RTA, Bathinda.

Wave of Fresh Appointments for Field Officers

The government has also strengthened its field operations by appointing numerous Chief Minister’s Field Officers across districts. This includes postings in Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Roopnagar, Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and other districts.

Among the new names, Gurmit Singh (PCS, 2025) will be stationed in SAS Nagar, while Lovepreet Singh (PCS, 2025) becomes Assistant Commissioner (General), Sangrur. Satish Chander (PCS, 2025) has been posted in Patiala.

The large-scale changes are aimed at improving administrative efficiency and ensuring better field coordination, especially in light of recent security alerts.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Masood Azhar’s Kin Killed In Indian Strike On Bahawalpur Terror Complex

 

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam Terror Attack punjab police

Following Operation Sindo

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting
newsx

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...
newsx

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’
Amid escalating tensions

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’
newsx

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media