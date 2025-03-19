Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders

Punjab Police launched a large-scale clearance operation on Wednesday, removing barricades, vehicles, and temporary structures from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

Punjab Police Clears Protest Sites At Shambhu And Khanauri Borders


Punjab Police launched a large-scale clearance operation on Wednesday, removing barricades, vehicles, and temporary structures from the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. These sites had remained blocked for over a year due to ongoing farmer protests.

Authorities confirmed that efforts were underway to fully reopen the highways after clearing out trolleys and other obstructions placed by farmers who had been demonstrating since February last year.

Farmer leader Guramneet Singh Mangat informed the media that key protest figures, including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained in Mohali. The leaders were reportedly on their way to the Shambhu protest site after engaging in discussions with the central delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the police operation, emphasizing the negative economic impact of prolonged highway blockages. He stated that the disruption had significantly affected businesses and industries in Punjab, leading to trade setbacks and job losses.

“The AAP government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth. For that to happen, industries must function smoothly, and uninterrupted trade is crucial,” Cheema asserted.

Political Reactions 

The clearance operation has triggered political backlash, with BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticizing the detention of farmer leaders. He accused the AAP-led Punjab government of attempting to derail the ongoing negotiations between the farmers and the central government.

The industrial sector in Punjab has also raised concerns over financial losses due to the prolonged highway blockades. Business leaders have repeatedly urged authorities to resolve the issue, citing disruptions to trade and supply chains.

Earlier in the day, heavy police deployment signaled an impending crackdown at the protest sites, while discussions between farmer representatives and the central delegation took place in Chandigarh.

Farmers’ Demands and Stalled Negotiations

The protesting farmers, primarily represented by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had set up camps at the Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri (Sangrur-Jind) border points since February 13 last year, following security restrictions preventing their march to Delhi.

Their primary demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops and other agricultural reforms.

In Chandigarh, a meeting between farmer leaders and the central delegation failed to yield any breakthroughs. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the discussion as “constructive,” adding that talks would continue. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for May 4.

 

