Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Punjab Police Detains Man Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistan, Links To ISI

In a major breakthrough in a sensitive national security breach, the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Tarn Taran district for allegedly leaking classified information about Indian Army movements to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Punjab Police Detains Man Sharing Sensitive Information With Pakistan, Links To ISI


In a major breakthrough in a sensitive national security breach, the Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Tarn Taran district for allegedly leaking classified information about Indian Army movements to Pakistan’s intelligence agency. The arrested individual, identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan, is accused of passing on critical details related to Operation Sindoor—India’s high-stakes military operation targeting cross-border terror networks.

According to Punjab’s Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, Gagandeep Singh was in active contact with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and pro-Khalistan separatist leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who is currently based in Pakistan. The arrest was made in a coordinated operation by Counter Intelligence–Punjab and the Tarn Taran Police.

The DGP shared the development on social media platform X, stating, “Acting swiftly on information received from Counter-Intelligence-Punjab, Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation arrested Gagandeep Singh @ Gagan, a resident of Mohalla Rodupur, Gali Nazar Singh Wali, Tarn Taran. Arrested accused had been in contact with the Pakistan ISI and Gopal Singh Chawla, sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during Operation Sindoor.”

Grave Breach of National Security

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Gagandeep Singh was relaying highly sensitive information, including troop deployment details, movement patterns, and strategic site locations involved in Operation Sindoor. Officials have described the leak as a direct threat to national security, especially at a time when the military operation was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border.

Operation Sindoor, launched earlier this year, was a focused strike by Indian forces targeting multiple terrorist camps and launchpads with high strategic importance. Any leak of internal army logistics during such missions can potentially put lives at risk and compromise operational success.

Officials confirmed that Gagandeep was in regular communication with handlers in Pakistan through encrypted platforms and covert channels. He is currently being interrogated by central and state intelligence teams, and additional arrests may follow as the investigation widens.

The case has once again raised alarm over sleeper cells and digital espionage networks operating within Indian borders. The Punjab Police, along with national agencies, is now focusing on uncovering the full extent of the information leaked and whether it was used to alter enemy tactics.

