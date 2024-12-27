Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
we-woman

Punjab Serial Killer Arrest: What Triggered The Murders?

In a chilling case that has shaken Punjab, Ram Saroop, also known as Sodhi, confessed to murdering eleven men over an 18-month period.

Punjab Serial Killer Arrest: What Triggered The Murders?

In a chilling case that has shaken Punjab, Ram Saroop, also known as Sodhi, confessed to murdering eleven men over an 18-month period. The serial killer, who targeted men on highways, attributed his violent spree to deep emotional trauma stemming from derogatory remarks about his sexuality.

Punjab’s Silent Killer’s Violent Reaction to Emotional Scars

Sodhi, a native of Chaura in Hoshiarpur district, revealed to the police that he had embraced his homosexual identity at the age of 22. However, societal rejection and repeated insults deeply impacted his mental state. The police reported that Sodhi’s victims were men who mocked his sexuality or refused to meet his demands.

“I couldn’t come to terms with the slurs and innuendos about my sexuality,” Sodhi reportedly told investigators. This emotional turmoil became the trigger for his violent outbursts.

According to reports, Sodhi dressed as a woman to lure his victims. Once he gained their trust, he targeted those who insulted him or refused to pay for his sexual services. The pattern of his crimes painted a grim picture of his psyche—a mixture of anger, humiliation, and a quest for revenge.

The Last Victim: A Fatal Encounter

Sodhi’s final victim, 37-year-old Maninder Singh, was found dead near Kiratpur Sahib. Singh, who had offered Sodhi a ride on his motorcycle, reportedly made disparaging remarks about Sodhi’s sexuality and body. This incident led to his murder. The police traced Sodhi’s involvement through a muffler found at the crime scene.

Disturbing Pattern of Violence in Punjab

Sodhi’s first victim, Harpreet Singh, was killed after refusing to pay the agreed-upon amount following a sexual encounter. Sodhi strangled many of his victims, while in other cases, he used objects like bricks to commit the murders. His last known crime occurred on August 18, when he murdered a toll plaza worker who served tea and water.

When apprehended, Sodhi was dressed as a woman, reportedly searching for his next victim. His arrest has provided crucial insights into the complex interplay of emotional distress and violent behavior.

The investigation continues as authorities delve deeper into Sodhi’s troubled past and the full extent of his crimes. This case serves as a grim reminder of how unaddressed emotional pain can have catastrophic consequences.

Filed under

punjab Serial Killer Arrest

