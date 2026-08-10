“Pure Petrol Tumhare Baap Ke Ghar Se Ayega?”, BJP Leader Janardan Mishra Defends Centre’s E20 Policy

BJP MP Janardan Mishra has sparked controversy with a remark on people opposing ethanol-blended petrol. Speaking at an event in Rewa on Sunday, Mishra strongly defended the Centre’s ethanol policy.

While addressing the gathering to mark the launch of new flight services connecting Rewa with Bhopal and Kolkata, the Rewa MP questioned those demanding pure petrol.

“Will pure petrol come from your father’s house?” Mishra asked while responding to the criticism of ethanol blending.

His remarks come amid an ongoing debate over the use of E20 petrol in India. The fuel contains up to 20 per cent ethanol blended with petrol.

BJP MP Cites India’s Oil Import Dependence

Mishra said India produces only around 20 per cent of its oil domestically. The remaining 80 per cent, he said, is imported. He linked the need for ethanol blending to the country’s dependence on imported crude oil. Mishra also referred to geopolitical tensions and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

“India produces 20 per cent of its oil domestically, while 80 per cent has to be imported from abroad,” he said.

He further claimed that disruptions in oil shipping have increased the distance travelled to source crude.

“On top of that, there is a conflict going on at present, the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and the Houthis have also blocked it, so oil is being obtained after travelling an additional 18,000 kilometres,” he said.

Why Oppose 20% Ethanol Blending?

Mishra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for 20 per cent ethanol blending is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported fuel.

“And when Prime Minister Modi talks about blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, people protest. People are saying that only pure petrol should be used. Will pure petrol come from your father’s house?” he said.

The BJP leader also cited Brazil as an example, claiming that vehicles there can run on 100 per cent ethanol.

Mishra Says Ethanol Will Not Damage Engines

Mishra also claimed that Indian automobile manufacturers have confirmed that vehicles can run on ethanol-blended fuel.

“Automobile manufacturers say they have the engines and foresee no issues. India possesses the capability to run vehicles on ethanol. Indian vehicles will run and can run on ethanol,” he said.

Known for his controversial remarks, Mishra said experts also believe ethanol does not damage vehicle engines. He alleged that opposition to the policy was “unnecessary”. He also claimed that India currently has the highest employment and lowest inflation in the world.